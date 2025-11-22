Can Alabama Solve Its Kicker Issues Before It's Too Late?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's strange when the main story from a 56-point victory revolves around a negative aspect.
Alabama's run game came alive with eight touchdowns and its defense stifled Eastern Illinois throughout the Crimson Tide's 56-0 win at home on Saturday, but another kicking issue came up.
Alabama kicker Conor Talty missed a field goal attempt from 28 yards out in the first half, and it was followed by boos from the Crimson Tide crowd. Shortly after, when UA scored one of its touchdowns during the second quarter, fans booed him before the extra point—which he proceeded to convert.
"I wish [the fans] have [his] back like our locker room has his back," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "He's working hard, and he had a great week of practice. He missed one all week and put them all over the place.
"So, you know, he's going to keep plugging away and just wants everyone to support him. He's just like every other player on our football team. He's given everything he has."
Extra points haven't been an issue at all for Talty, as after this game, his season total became 39 of 39. But his field goal clip is now 11-for-18 on and 2-for-4 from 20-29 yards. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer made the difficult decision to swap Talty out for fellow kicker Peter Notaro after the missed field goal in the first half.
Notaro made his extra point attempt in the first half, and Bryant-Denny Stadium was at one of its loudest moments of the day after the ball split the uprights. That said, Talty did come back out for an extra point in the third quarter, as did Reid Schuback and Tucker Cornelius.
"Well, we wanted to, we were maybe thinking we were going to get another chance with some field goals and things like that. We want to try to get a number of guys opportunities. We had multiple big four kickers out there that all got their chances, and we're probably hoping that we can get another chance to get him out there. But that never popped up."
In last week's loss to Oklahoma, Alabama trailed 17-14 with 3:15 left in the first half and had the ball. The Tide efficiently drove downfield and got the ball to Oklahoma's 18-yard line. Alabama kicker Conor Talty missed the 36-yard field goal as time expired. UA ended up losing the game by two points.
Alabama's had to go for it on fourth down numerous times this season because DeBoer and company felt that the field goal range was a bit too deep for Talty. As the Crimson Tide nears the postseason, this will only grow as an issue.
Alabama will face Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday for its regular-season finale. Regardless of the final results, this is a place where the Crimson Tide has struggled countless times over the years, and that also applies to the kicking game.
As of Tuesday's selection show, Alabama is currently in the College Football Playoff picture as the No. 10 seed. A loss to Auburn can change that and the kicking game could be a deciding factor.
Should Alabama beat Auburn next week, any team that the Tide faces in the CFP will be there for a reason. The pressure will be at a season-high and the offense can't afford to take an absurd amount of risks because of the kicking issues.
Is keeping Talty as the starter still the answer for Alabama? Or should Notaro, Schuback or Cornelius get more reps?