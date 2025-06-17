Doris Lemngole Named Honda Sport Award Finalist: Roll Call, June 17, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.
Two-time NCAA national steeplechase champion Doris Lemngole was announced as a finalist for the 2025 Honda Sport Award for Track and Field on Monday. The Alabama sophomore won the award for cross country and took her second outdoor national steeplechase title this past weekend.
Her record time of 8:58.15 in the steeplechase event Saturday was the fastest in collegiate history. She was the first NCAA athlete to clock a time under nine minutes.
There are three other nominees for the track and field athlete of the year award in addition to Lemngole: Savannah Sutherland (Michigan), Aaliyah Butler (Georgia) and Hana Moll (Washington).
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama men's basketball team officially announced the addition of Chris Fleming as an assistant coach on Nate Oats' staff.
- Fresno State athletics director Garrett Klassy, who recently hired former Alabama softball player Charlotte Morgan as the school's next softball coach, shared some of his comments on what makes Morgan stand out.
- Alabama soccer's Kiley Kukan was selected for the Women's College Talent ID camp in Atlanta, which takes place from June 18-22.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 74 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- June 17, 1986: Head coach and athletic director Ray Perkins announced that Alabama will move its game with Vanderbilt to Sept. 6 from Sept. 27 to accommodate WTBS.
- June 17, 1994: Amari Cooper was born in Miami.
- June 17, 2015: John David Crow, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy for Paul “Bear” Bryant and a former Alabama assistant coach, died in College Station, Texas. He was 79.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was always taught to be hungry and humble.”- Amari Cooper
We'll Leave You with This:
Check us Out On:
See Also:
Published