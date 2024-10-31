Doris Lemngole Named SEC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Roll Call, October 31, 2024
Alabama cross country star Doris Lemngole was named the SEC's 2024 Women's Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, as per the voting results from the conference's head coaches.
Lemngole, who maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a 2024 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll member and USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree, is a four-time All-American with dominating runs throughout her Crimson Tide career.
In 2023, Lemngole was named the SEC Women's Cross Country Freshman of the Year and was the runner-up in the NCAA Cross Country Championships. But 2024 has simply belonged to her as she was named the NCAA Division I Cross Country Regular Season MVP after being named the national champion in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Lemngole is the first Alabama women's cross country athlete to be named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year since Mercy Chelangat took home the prestigious honor in 2021.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- No Alabama events are scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
- Women's basketball exhibition: Alabama 95, Columbus State 62
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama and current Dallas Cowboys standout cornerback Trevon Diggs, who went viral for a verbal exchange with WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie following Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, reconciled with the reporter on Wednesday with a smile, a handshake and some nuts.
- Alabama soccer was named the No. 12 seed in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night and will face 5-seeded Vanderbilt in the first round on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe opens up about his status as a team captain on Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams and cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe's New Wave podcast. Milroe is a co-captain alongside left guard Tyler Booker, linebacker Deontae Lawson and safety Malachi Moore.
- Former Alabama first baseman Bryce Eldridge graced the cover of Baseball America magazine. Eldridge is currently a member of the San Francisco Giants organization and has played for their Triple-A affiliate the Sacramento River Cats.
- The Charlotte Hornets exercised the third-year team option for former Crimson Tide small forward Brandon Miller. The Hornets selected Miller with the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, as he finished last season third in NBA Rookie of the Year votes.
- Former Alabama and current Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week after rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in a 52-14 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 31, 1939: Tommy Brooker was born in Demopolis, Ala.
October 31, 1951: Nick Saban was born in Fairmont, West Virginia.
October 31, 1981: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his 313th game, tying him with Pop Warner for second on the all-time list for major college wins. The victory certainly did not come easily as the Crimson Tide edged Mississippi State 13-10 in an extremely hard-hitting game played in Tuscaloosa. A total of 17 fumbles occurred. Alabama lost seven fumbles and Mississippi State four. However, it was safety Tommy Wilcox's interception in the end zone of a John Bond pass that preserved the win. A 28-yard field goal by Terry Sanders, subbing for Peter Kim who was flattened by a Bulldog defender on a first half three-point try, proved to be the game-winner.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"What can I say about Nick Saban. He is the best coach in America."- Former Alabama AD Mal Moore