Doris Lemngole Named SEC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Roll Call, October 31, 2024

The Bryce is right 😎



Bryce Eldridge, one of the top sluggers in the minors, headlines our upcoming November NL Top 10s issue.



This is the first @SFGiants prospect on the cover since 2018 👀



Prospect season is officially underway at BA. https://t.co/UM530dOmX3 pic.twitter.com/9ZE3NdBFbF