Two Alabama Softball Pitchers Receive SEC Recognition: Roll Call

Alabama softball dominated last weekend in Tallahassee. The team now sits at 13-0 and is up to No. 4 in the nation, drawing national attention for its electric start to the season. A massive part of the success has been due to the play of freshmen pitchers Vic Moten and Kaitlyn Pallozzi. The pair received SEC recognition on Monday, with Moten being named SEC Pitcher of the Week and Pallozzi SEC Freshman of the Week.

Pallozzi threw a perfect game against Elon on Friday, just the tenth in program history and the first ever by a freshman. Moten went 2-0, throwing 9.2 scoreless innings on the week and striking out seven in a complete game shutout against No. 6 Florida State.

The duo significantly raises the ceiling of the Crimson Tide. Alabama is viewed as a bona fide national contender, in part due to the caliber of play brought by the freshmen.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener:

193 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2026:

Nate Oats will be an assistant coach on Team USA's U18 staff at the AmeriCup from June 1-7 this spring. Former Alabama coach Anthony Grant will be the head coach.

Alabama men's tennis fell 6-1 to No. 5 LSU on Monday. Vit Kalina gave the Crimson Tide its only point of the day. Alabama drops to 3-7 on the year and 0-2 in SEC play.

Battled until the end against No. 5 LSU pic.twitter.com/yncWYefMFX — Alabama Men's Tennis (@AlabamaMTN) February 23, 2026

Former Alabama offensive lineman and two-time national champion Bradley Bozeman announced his retirement today. Bozeman was a 2018 sixth-round draft pick and played eight seasons in the NFL for the Ravens, Panthers and Chargers.

congrats on your retirement, boze pic.twitter.com/urGezTYqwe — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 23, 2026

Najee Harris has made serious progress in his recovery after tearing his Achilles last fall. He is a free agent this offseason and looks as though he will be ready for week one.

Monday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Men's tennis: LSU 6, Alabama 1

Tuesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Baseball vs. Southern Miss, Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Softball vs. UAB, Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

On This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 24, 1910: Fred Sington, the All-American who inspired Rudy Vallee to sing "Football Freddie," was born in Birmingham.

February 24, 1983: Charlie Peprah was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff." Jon Gruden

We'll Leave You With This...

Talk about a good day at the ballpark 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pTl0WZZzcr — Utah Talons | AUSL (@AUSL_Talons) February 23, 2026

Check us Out On:

Stop Overreacting To Early-Season Baseball Performances: Just A Minute

Why Ty Simpson's Weight, Stats Went Down Late in Season

Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating Arkansas, LSU