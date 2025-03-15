Doris Lemngole Wins Third Career National Title: Roll Call, March 15, 2025
Star Alabama athlete Doris Lemngole won her third national championship at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach on Friday.
The sophomore took home the gold medal in the women's 5,000m. This comes less than a year removed from her first gold in June 2024, as well as less than six months removed from her second this past November.
All three of her national titles have come in different events. She set a facility-record time on Friday, checking in at 15:05.93.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: SEC Tournament semifinal vs. Florida in Nashville, Tenn., at 2:30 p.m. CT (25 minutes after Auburn vs. Tennessee) (ESPN)
- Baseball: at No. 19 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, at 2 p.m. CT Watch Listen
- Gymnastics: at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., at 5 p.m. CT (B1G+)
- Track and field: NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Va. (All Day)
- Rowing: Cardinal Invitational in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's basketball: defeated Kentucky 99-70 in SEC Tournament quarterfinal in Nashville, Tenn.
- Baseball: defeated Texas A&M 6-4 in College Station, Texas.
- Softball: split doubleheader with Mississippi State, losing 9-1 in the first game and winning 7-4 in the second, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's tennis: defeated Texas A&M 4-0 in College Station, Texas.
- Women's tennis: lost to Auburn 4-3 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Track and field: Doris Lemngole won her third career national title at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Va.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Kira Lewis Jr. had an explosive steal and a dunk to follow it up on Friday for the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League.
- JD Davison finished one rebound shy of a triple-double on Friday for the G League's Maine Celtics.
- Justin Thomas tied a course record with a second-round 62 at TPC Sawgrass during The Players on Friday. He almost missed the cut for the weekend but is now in the picture.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 159 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 15, 1938: Football players were set to play a predominant role on Happy Campbell's baseball team. Leading candidates to earn playing time were gridironers-turned-diamond men Joe Kilgrow, Hal Newman, Tex Shoemaker, Bud Waites, Johnny Roberts, Vic Bradford, George Zivich and Howard Blackmon. Shoemaker also lettered for Coach Hank Crisp's basketball team.
- March 15, 2018: Collin Sexton shook off a foul-filled first half to score 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime as Alabama enjoyed its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 with an 86-83 victory against Virginia Tech. Freshman guard John Petty Jr. finished with 20 points while making six of eight 3-pointers.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"When I get in that type of mode, I feel like no one can stop me from shooting the ball. I always have my eyes locked on my target and I'm going to hit it."- John Petty Jr.
We'll Leave You with This:
