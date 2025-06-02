Double Episode on NCAA Baseball and Alabama's Defensive Line: The Joe Gaither Show
We have a huge Monday episode on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral". It's so big that it's broken into two parts today. Theo Fernandez and Hunter Brantley join us as we dive into Alabama baseball's performance in the Hattiesburg Regional, the entire Southeastern Conference's weekend performance, baseball's unwritten rules, Alabama football's defensive line and the upcoming NBA Finals.
The program begins with heartbreak as we discuss the weekend in Hattiesburg. Alabama lost two games in the NCAA Regional in excruciating fashion. What went wrong in Mississippi? How should the season be remembered and what needs to occur for the Crimson Tide baseball program to take the next step forward?
We transition into a broader discussion on the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the Southeastern Conference had a challenging weekend.
The program then uses the voicemail line to transition into football and discuss the Alabama defensive line room. Who will step up this coming season and who might get lost in the shuffle?
The program concludes with Fernandez's NBA Finals thoughts as he's waited quite a while to see the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the championship series.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.