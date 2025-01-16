Dr. Stuart Bell Stepping Down From President of The University of Alabama: Roll Call, January 16, 2025
Dr. Stuart R. Bell, the 29th president of The University of Alabama, has announced his plans to step down from the presidency mid-summer, completing a decade of excellence in leadership.
“It has truly been an honor to serve and represent The University of Alabama as president over the last 10 years,” Bell said in a press release. “I am grateful for the longstanding support of our Board of Trustees and filled with pride and gratitude for all the accomplishments of our students, faculty, staff and alumni. Collectively, we have witnessed record-breaking successes and as our University continues its positive trajectory, the moment is right to initiate the completion of my tenure as president.”
Under Bell’s leadership, Alabama and the SEC were highlighted on the world stage as Crimson Tide student-athletes shined across many sports with three national championships in football, the first Final Four appearance in men's basketball history and tons of SEC championships. Numerous student-athletes won individual national championships and recorded the highest academic performance rate in school history.
“Stuart Bell has provided a decade of exceptional service to The University of Alabama where his steady leadership has proved valuable in managing the myriad challenges present in modern day higher education,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the press release. “The lives he touched through his passion for the advancement of the Alabama student experience will be his lasting legacy. He has also been an important leader in the Southeastern Conference during a time of significant change in college sports and I am appreciative of the wise counsel he has provided on the transformative issues that are shaping the future of college athletics.”
"I could not have asked for a better president than Dr. Bell to work with over the last eight years at Alabama," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "He is an incredible leader and cares deeply about our university and athletics programs. We are grateful for the impact he’s made throughout his tenure and are thankful for the support he and Mrs. Bell have shown to our teams over the years.
Did You Notice?
- The NCAA voted unanimously for the creation of the Women's Basketball Fund, which allows schools to earn revenue for wins in the women’s basketball tournament.
- Former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was officially promoted as the Cleveland Browns OC on Wednesday after a year as the team's tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. A quote from legendary Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban resurfaced of him commending Rees in 2023.
- Alabama football will be holding walk-on tryouts on Jan. 21 at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility at 6 p.m. Only full-time students currently enrolled in at least 12 hours this semester will be eligible.
- A new NCAA amendment ruled that Preseason Division I basketball exhibitions no longer need to be for charity as schools can now decipher the revenue from games. Additionally, schools won't need waivers to play up to two games against others within the division.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 16, 1995: Jonathan Allen was born in Anniston, Ala.
January 16, 2007: Nick Saban made one of his final additions for his first coaching staff at Alabama, adding the man who would be the position coach for two Heisman Trophy winners, Mark Ingram Jr. and Derrick Henry. Burton Burns was hired from Clemson to be the Crimson Tide’s running backs coach and associate head coach.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Lee Roy was the best college linebacker, bar none. He would have made every tackle on every play if they had stayed in bounds.”
–– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Lee Roy Jordan, who played in Super Bowl VI on this date in 1972, a 24-3 victory for the Cowboys over the Dolphins.