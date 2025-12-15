Alabama Women's Basketball Takes Down Jackson State: Roll Call

No. 25 Alabama women’s basketball team took down Jackson State 62-51 in its annual Holiday Hoops game on Sunday inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama moves up to 11-0 on the young season, and it was also the Crimson Tide's 40th consecutive win against a non-conference opponent at home.

Alabama's Diana Collins (20 points) and Naomi Jones (15) both secured career-highs in scoring, as they combined for 35 points on 13-for-23 (57 percent) from the field. The duo also grabbed 13 of the team’s 37 total rebounds.

“I’m proud of our crowd today," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "I thought we had a great crowd, and kudos to promotions for everything with Santa and the Teddy Bear Toss. I appreciate everybody who came out and hope they’ll come out and see us again this week and as we head into January.

“[The game] was ugly. We looked like we were studying a little bit and still stuck back with what was going on this week (final exams), but I think sometimes when you have a few days off, that’s hard to simulate in practice. We did a really great job of finding a way to win an ugly game today and credit to our team.

“Naomi and Diana shot 56 percent of our scoring, and both rebounded the ball well. I’m just proud of these two for showing up today and their energy and effort. My challenge to them is to stay consistent with it.”

The Crimson Tide will follow this victory with a home game against Sam Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. CT.

Women's basketball: No. 25 Alabama 62, Jackson State 51

Instant Analysis: Vanderbilt Gets 10th Win Saturday Over Central Arkansas

3 Takeaways from Mizzou's 2-Game Bounce-Back

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama and current Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs had one of the best catches during the NFL's Sunday slate.

JOSH JACOBS GROWN MAN CATCH 😳



GBvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/3naqOi4JYY — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

Following Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams' 31-yard touchdown against the Rams, the former Alabama standout raced former Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs as a celebration.

Jameson Williams won the race over Jahmyr Gibbs 😂



DETvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/WC58ZMNX0O — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles were beating the Las Vegas Raiders so badly that former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts got to rest during the fourth quarter. Here's his postgame interview following the 31-0 win that ended a three-game losing streak.

The @Eagles losing streak is over. Jalen Hurts caught up with Pam Oliver after a 31-0 win over the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/uaJXjaC35V — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 14, 2025

The Houston Texans won their sixth consecutive game after taking down the Arizona Cardinals 40-20. Texans head coach and former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans gave a speech after the victory.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle and Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II all had interceptions on Sunday.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

