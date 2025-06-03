Dylan Smith Makes MLB Debut: Roll Call, June 3, 2025
Former Alabama starting pitcher Dylan Smith made his Major League Baseball debut for the Detroit Tigers Monday night, tossing two scoreless innings in a 13-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Smith led 2021 Alabama in strikeouts as a junior before being selected by the Tigers organization in the third round of that year's MLB Draft. The big-league club called him up officially on May 30.
He and former college teammate Chase Lee have now both made their MLB debuts for the Tigers this season. Lee's was in April. Without those two arms, the Crimson Tide program would not have made it to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Did You Notice?
- Current Las Vegas Aces guard and former Alabama women's basketball star Aaliyah Nye paid a surprise visit to Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry on Monday. Curry and her staff brought Nye into the program from Illinois prior to the 2022-23 season.
- Denver Broncos superstar and former Alabama standout Pat Surtain II hosted a charitable event for his foundation. He won Defensive Player of the Year honors last season. He also did not rule out playing flag football during the 2028 Olympics.
- Now-former Crimson Tide softball player Catelyn Riley revealed on social media Monday that she suffered a stress fracture in her pitching forearm. Riley, who played both at the plate and in the circle during her lone season at Alabama, chose to keep going and helped lead her team to a supers berth.
