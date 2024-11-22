Early Signing Period Recap, SEC Chaos Scenario and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast", host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of the Joe Gaither Show, talk a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
The pair opens the show by recapping what the Tide did in the early signing period across several sports.
In men's hoops, Alabama signed three 4-Star members of the 2025 class: Amari Allen, London Jemison and Davion Hannah.
Allen is the second ranked player in the state of Wisconsin and a top-25 player nationally. Jemison, who is from Oakdale, Connecticut, is ranked as the first player in his state and is also a top-25 talent in the nation. Finally, Hannah, who chose Alabama over SEC foe Missouri, is another top ranked player in the nation, coming in at No. 37, according to 247Sports.
Next, the duo broke down the LSU Tigers' recent recruiting woes. Brian Kelly and the Tigers lost 5-Star commit and No. 1 player in the 2025 class Bryce Underwood to Michigan this week, and are reportedly expected to lose more commits.
The Tigers have disappointed this season given the expectations going in. As of now LSU is 6-4 on the season and 3-3 in the SEC with three straight losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.
The Tigers will have to make some serious moves on the recruiting trail if they hope to save their 2025 class.
Finally, Mason and Joe end the show by giving an update to the most chaotic scenario the SEC could fins itself in at season's end. As it stands now, the SEC has a chance to finish with six teams tied for first place, which would result in tiebreakers deciding who goes to the title game.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as Mason and Joe continue talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".