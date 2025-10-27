College Football World Shocked but Not Surprised Over LSU Firing Brian Kelly
LSU's Brian Kelly experiment is coming to a close.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Tigers have informed Kelly of their intention to dismiss him as head coach amid the program's 5-3 start to the season.
Once officially official, the news will amount to yet another bombshell dismissal in a college football season already wrought with exits; Penn State, Oregon State and Florida all fired their football coaches earlier this month, among other high-profile cannings this season.
Notably, news of Kelly's exit comes just one day after Texas A&M shellacked the Tigers 49-25.
Given the coach's profile and the influence of LSU's program, news of the intended firing immediately took over social media. Take a peek at that initial reaction below:
Kelly will leave the program with a 34-14 record at the helm and a 19-10 record in SEC play. He is owed $54 million in buyout money.