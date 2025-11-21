Eastern Illinois Edition of Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Theo Fernandez as we discuss coaching rumors and Alabama's upcoming game against Eastern Illinois.
The program begins with coaching rumors as Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is rumored to be Penn States' top target. Would DeBoer leave Tuscaloosa after just two seasons? What's fueling the rumors? The show evaluates DeBoer's fit in the south and his fit leading the Crimson Tide program through almost two full years.
Is Bryce Young Developing into a Franchise Quarterback? Bama in the NFL Tracker Week 12
We then dive into this weekend's Alabama game against Eastern Illinois as the Crimson Tide welcomes the Panthers to Bryant-Denny Stadium. We start with bold predictions as the show discusses what we want to see from the home team. Will the team have two defensive scores? Can they reset the high bar for rushing yards in a game? Will unlikely heroes score touchdowns against the Panthers?
Labaron Philon Jr. Channels Childhood Hero in Win Over Illinois in Chicago
The program continues with the normal Friday segment as Fernandez, Woods and Gaither each select three players to watch. It's a tougher week to prognosticate due to the opponent, so who goes off the board and makes unusual selections?
Kalen DeBoer Names Alabama's Most Consistent Players This Season
Finally, we look at this week's college slate of games and make our picks for the biggest game of the weekend. Will Cincinnati upset BYU? Can Tennessee win in The Swamp? Will Missouri derail Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes and will Vanderbilt do Alabama a favor and win?
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered literally.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.