Is EJ Crowell Better Than David Gabriel Georges? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a solo Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we roll headfirst into fall camp next week. The program takes a voicemail asking to restate our take on the Crimson Tide's upcoming season, and then the show compares two of the top running back prospects in the nation going to a pair of rivals.

Our voicemailer kicks off the program by asking about former Auburn basketball player Keyshawn Hall. Hall has been granted an extra year of eligibility, so where will he transfer to this season? Our caller transitions into football and gives his prediction for the Crimson Tide's season. We respond by reitterating our prediction from Monday and comparing our take to the caller's.

Lastly, the solo show digs into Gaither's mind on new Tennessee commit David Gabriel Georges. Has Gaither let his biases cloud his judgement on how talented the Baylor running back is? How does he compare to Alabama freshman EJ Crowell? Both tailbacks are technically in the same class and have very similar skill sets, so which will produce more at their respective schools? The comparrison concludes by reframing our opinion on each player and which will be the better running back in over the next few years.

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Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

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