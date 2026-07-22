Two Freshmen Kalen DeBoer Believes Will Make a Significant Impact in 2026

Earning a large number of reps for any freshman in college football is a tremendous challenge, especially at Alabama.

Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, offensive lineman Michael Carroll, defensive lineman London Simmons and cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. each landed on the All-SEC Freshman Team last season. And while they all capitalized on their reps and showed that they deserved to be on the field, injuries played a bit of a role in their rise on the depth chart.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said at SEC Media Days in Tampa on Wednesday, "We won't need as many impact freshmen this year as we had last year," but he revealed a pair of offensive players who we should get used to seeing on the field.

"Both EJ [Crowell] and Cederian [Morgan] I think are guys that we'll be looking to," DeBoer said. They could have an impact that is significant and one that's needed to help our football team. They put in the work. They have a level of urgency knowing there is an opportunity for them to contribute at a high level. They have the capability as well."

Alabama freshman running back EJ Crowell sustained an injury during spring practice and was riding a scooter while wearing a boot during A-Day. DeBoer said on March 29 that the former 5-star recruit from Jackson, Alabama, had a "soft tissue deal" but "by the time we get to June, he'll be in a good spot." We're nearly two months past June, and it seems like Crowell is good to go.

"He shows so many things," DeBoer told SEC Network. "We didn't get a chance to see him in the spring just with some injury pieces that were going on. A lot of the tools that you feel lead to being a great running back, he certainly has those. He's got a work ethic to support those goals that he has. I'd like to think that he's going to be a piece of the puzzle when it comes to our running back position that's going to be instrumental to us being as successful as we want to be."

Alabama 6-foot-4 freshman wide receiver Cederian Morgan had a couple of wild plays during Saturday's A-Day scrimmage in Tuscaloosa, including a touchdown near the corner of the end zone, and a 40-yard catch-and-run — the longest gain by any player all day.

After A-Day, fellow wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams shared that Morgan's nickname is "The Gulf of Mexico" because, "You throw it in there, he's going to catch it. He's got plenty of space." Coleman-Williams is also at SEC Media Days and discussed Morgan.

"I knew he was going to come in, put his head down and work hard because that's just what we do being from Alabama, that's all we know, ball or nothing," Coleman-Williams said. "But the biggest thing that stood out to me was the way he attacks. He wants to learn every single day. He wants to learn all areas of the game. He wants to improve in any way he can.

"He asks me questions every single day just trying to improve. He asks the older guys, he even asks defensive guys like Bray [Hubbard] even in the weight room, something that's not football related, like 'how much sleep are you getting at night?' He just cares about his process and I'm super excited for him."

While the player lining up next to Morgan has a great perspective, the one who shadows him defensively is a real eye-opener.

"Cederian, he's a big receiver," Alabama safety Bray Hubbard said at SEC Media Days. "He's also put on a lot of muscle mass, he's a strong receiver too But you throw anything his way, he's going to catch it. He's got really good hands. So I'm excited for him. I think he's going to have a huge role in our offense.

"Obviously, I'm not on that side, so I can't speak too much about it, but I go against him a good bit. He's a great player. I remember him in bowl prep when he early enrolled and this dude was catching some stuff," Hubbard recalled Wednesday at SEC media days. "And I was like, man, this kid's gonna be a great player."

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