What Did Kalen DeBoer Say at SEC Media Days on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we react to Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's time at the podium and discuss the storylines for the Crimson Tide program, as we are 45 days away from kicking off the season.

The program opens with a big picture question as Nick Saban called the Crimson Tide under the radar this season. Is Alabama football flying under everyone's radar, or is the Crimson Tide still circled on everyone's schedule? Fernandez and Gaither discuss what it means to be under the radar and discuss if the program will compete for a national title this year.

We move from the bigger picture into specific topics from Deboer. What did he have to say about the Crimson Tide's offensive line? Do you have confidence in the program's ability to fix the offensive line in one offseason?

What does a successful season look like for Ryan Williams this year? Is it all about the numbers, or will the Alabama faithful be happy with him if he cleans up the drops? How much will the quarterback's ability to run factor into the upcoming position battle?

The program concludes with questions that weren't asked at SEC Media Days to DeBoer. How could the media skip on asking about the Crimson Tide's defensive line?

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