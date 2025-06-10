Eric Hines Named Prep Baseball AL Player of the Year: Roll Call, June 10, 2025
Alabama baseball signee Eric Hines has another honor to add to his trophy case. On Monday, he was named Prep Baseball Alabama's 2025 Player of the Year. Hines received distinction as the Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year for 2024-25 last week.
He launched 20 home runs, in tandem with a .438 batting average, during his senior season. The athletic outfielder was part of a state championship-winning team at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa this year.
Hines also had 58 runs batted in in 2025. As he is a draft prospect, there is not an absolute certainty that he is even going to play college baseball. The Crimson Tide program hopes that the hometown product will.
- Former Alabama baseball closer Dylan Ray was promoted to the Triple-A Reno Aces, part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Ray is now one level away from playing in the big leagues.
- Former Crimson Tide pitcher Spencer Turnbull was recalled this past weekend by the Toronto Blue Jays for his MLB season debut this week. Turnbull went unsigned throughout spring training and has been pitching in the minor leagues. He will wear jersey No. 12.
- Former Alabama football safety Malachi Moore got to have some fun at media day in his New York Jets threads.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- June 10, 1971: Johnny Musso joined Penn State's Lydell Mitchell, Texas' Stan Mauldin and New Mexico's Rocky Long on a 20-day trip to Vietnam. It was the second straight year an Alabama player was asked to go visit the troops; Scott Hunter being the first. Musso was an A-student in pre-law and recognized as the premier running back in the SEC. — Bryant Museum
- June 10, 1989: Josh Chapman was born in Hoover, Ala.
- June 10, 1993: Jeoffrey Pagan was born in Asheville, N.C.
