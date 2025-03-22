Eris Lester Sustains Season-Ending Injury: Roll Call, March 22, 2025
The Alabama women's basketball team will compete in its third straight NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon, starting with a game between the No. 5-seed Crimson Tide and 12-seed Green Bay. However, it lost a freshman contributor to a season-ending injury on Friday.
Eris Lester, a guard who has appeared in 30 games and been a playmaker off the bench, went down during practice. It was announced through a press release that Lester's injury would bring her freshman campaign to an early end.
Any loss of depth at this point in the postseason is devastating to a team. Lester has averaged 4.1 points a game while also making an impact on other areas of the floor. This kind of injury timing is not new to Alabama, which lost Jessica Timmons during last season's SEC Tournament.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's basketball: vs. No. 12-seed Green Bay in NCAA Tournament in College Park, Md., 12:30 p.m. CT Watch Listen
- Swim and dive: NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash., All Day Watch
- Gymnastics: SEC Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
- Soccer: vs. Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT
- Women's golf: Florida State Match Up in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Men's tennis: vs. Kentucky in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT Watch
- Track and field: Bulldog Relays in Starkville, Miss., All Day
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's basketball: defeated No. 15-seeded Robert Morris 90-81 in the Round of 64 in Cleveland.
- Baseball: lost 10-7 to No. 1 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Softball: lost 5-4 to No. 5 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
- Women's golf: Alabama is in third place after day one at the Florida State Match Up in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Women's tennis: lost 4-0 to No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.
- Track and field: began outdoor season at Bulldog Relays in Starkville, Miss.
- Swim and dive: Alabama is in 16th place with 41 points at the NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash.
Did You Notice?
- Crimson Tide men's basketball forward Mouhamed Dioubate won the Hard Hat for a 10-rebound performance against Robert Morris in Friday's 90-81 win.
- Alabama gymnastics' Rachel Rybicki was named to the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Community Service Team on Friday.
- Former Alabama basketball player Davin Cosby, who transferred to Wake Forest after last season, is hitting the portal again.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 152 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 22, 1942: Assistant coach Ed Hickerson, a regular for the Crimson Tide from 1938-40, was commissioned in the Navy. Hickerson had been hired by Frank Thomas as an assistant coach last August.
- March 22, 1989: James Carpenter was born in Augusta, Ga.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“We had NFL practices, he kind of ran an NFL program there. As far as the meetings, we were in there all-day learning. Being up early, taking care of business, you have to be responsible. Coach Saban always teaches you to be accountable for your own actions. If you are late, you get punished, here you get fined.”- Julio Jones