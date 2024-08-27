Expensive Price to See the Tide in Wisconsin: Roll Call, August 27, 2024
It is no secret that Alabama tends to draw in a large crowd at opposing stadiums and teams will take full advantage of that when setting ticket prices. That trend will not be changing when the Tide travel to Madison to play Wisconsin on Sept. 14.
As of Aug. 26, the lowest-priced seat available is on SeatGeek for $172 (before taxes and fees). A few other online ticket marketplaces, such as Vivid Seats and StubHub, have their lowest baseline ticket prices no more than $20 more than SeatGeek. Ticketmaster’s lowest-cost ticket is north of $230.
In a July 29 article posted by Cody Nagel of 247Sports, he ranked the 20 most expensive average ticket prices for regular season games in the 2024 season. Alabama at Wisconsin placed 20th on the list with an average ticket price of $240.88.
To put this into perspective, Wisconsin will host two other preseason AP top-10 teams this season in Penn State and Oregon. As of Aug. 26, the cheapest ticket to the Penn State game is only $60 on SeatGeek and the cheapest ticket to the Oregon game is $63. Eugene, Oregon is far from Madison, so that may be a major factor in the price for that game, but University Park, Pennsylvania is only an EIGHT-minute difference in flight time than Tuscaloosa to Madison.
Penn State and Wisconsin are conference foes and have not faced off since the 2021 season. That just goes to show how big the Alabama brand actually is, with the lowest ticket prices having a $112 difference.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe landed an NIL deal with popular energy drink Celsius.
- Former Alabama baseball player Andrew Pinckney was promoted to the Washington Nationals AAA team.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas qualified for the PGA Tour Championship. Thomas played two seasons for the Tide before turning pro after his sophomore season. Thomas was the final person to make the cut to qualify.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No events scheduled.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
Four days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 27, 1986: Alabama scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Mike Shula to Al Bell, plus an extra point and field goal by kicker Van Tiffin to defeat Ohio State 16-10 in the Kickoff Classic at the Meadowland. The game was the earliest season opener to date for an Alabama team.
August 27, 2007: The “Raising Alabama” issue with Nick Saban on the cover of Sports Illustrated was published. Rick Bragg’s story on the coach had the headline In the Nick of Time, and the following subhead: “Fed up with mediocrity and losing to Auburn, the Alabama faithful welcome Nick Saban as a coach tough enough to bring back the glory of the Bear.”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“There are two types of preparation, physical and mental. You can’t get by with just one or the other.”- Kenny Stabler