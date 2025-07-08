Bama Central

Family of Ken Stabler Releases Statement on 10th Anniversary of Death

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback from Foley, Alabama, was also a legend with the Crimson Tide.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 9, 1977; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders quarterback (12) Ken Stabler looks to throw against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14 to win their first Super Bowl title. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons- Imagn Images © Copyright Malcolm Emmons
Jan 9, 1977; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders quarterback (12) Ken Stabler looks to throw against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14 to win their first Super Bowl title. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons- Imagn Images © Copyright Malcolm Emmons / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

On July 8, 2015, former Alabama quarterback and NFL legend Ken Stabler passed away in Gulfport, Mississippi, at 69-years-old.

The family of the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) this morning on the 10th anniversary of his death. Here's the full message:

"Today marks 10 years since we lost our Dad & Papa Snake –– a legend, a leader, a father, a grandfather and a true original.

"From his days at the University of Alabama to his unforgettable years with the Oakland Raiders, and later with the Oilers and Saints, Ken played with unmatched passion, fearlessness, and that cool, calm swagger that made him a fan favorite across the nation.

"After hanging up the cleats, he brought the same insight and charisma to the booth –– calling games for CBS Sports, TNT, and his beloved Crimson Tide Sports Network.

"He loved the game, but more than that –– he loved the people. The fans. The teammates. The stories. The moments that made football more than a sport –– a family.

"Thank you to everyone who's kept his spirit alive all these years. Your stories, your messages, your love –– it means everything to our family.

"He was a Hall of Fame quarterback, but more importantly- he was a Hall of Fame Dad and Papa-our beloved Snake.

"Forever Loved. Forever Missed. Forever #12."

During his 10 seasons with the Raiders, all in Oakland (1970-79), Stabler was the league’s offensive player of the year in 1974, and both the player of the year and passing champion in 1976. Named All-Pro (and twice a second-team selection), he became the Raiders’ all-time leader in pass attempts, completions, completion percentage, yards and touchdowns. It all culminated with his leading Oakland to the 32-14 victory against Minnesota in Super Bowl XI.

But before Stabler's illustrious professional career mostly under head coach John Madden, the 1974 NFL MVP excelled with the Crimson Tide under head coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant. Stabler was a student-athlete at Alabama from 1964-67. He served as Steve Sloan's backup in 1965 following the NFL Draft departure of Joe Namath, but took over as the starter in 1966––leading Alabama to an 11-0 season capped by a Sugar Bowl victory and a No. 3 placement in the final polls.

Alabama finished 8-2-1 during Stabler's senior year, but he was named an All-SEC First Team member after leading the conference in attempts, completions, completion percentage and touchdown passes. This convinced the Raiders to select him with the 52nd overall pick of the 1968 NFL Draft and the rest is history.

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

Home/All Things Bama