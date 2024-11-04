Fighting Fake Football Injuries and Alabama Basketball's Opening Night on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off a rivalry week on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as the Alabama-LSU matchup looms. We welcome Mason Woods to talk about the SEC's new fake injury policy, the LSU offense and the opening night of the college basketball season.
We open the show by examining Greg Sankey's memo to the SEC football coaches concerning fake injuries. Sankey issues a warning and outlines a punishment system designed to embarrass offenders and force them to pay punitive fines. Will the policy be effective in stopping team from faking injuries to slow down games?
The program continues by opening up our look at the LSU Tigers as Alabama must go to Baton Rouge and win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. What does LSU have in quarterback Garrett Nussmeier? How will his various weapons make thing difficult on the Crimson Tide defensively and what will be Alabama's biggest challenge on Saturday?
The program concludes by setting up Monday night's basketball game between Alabama and UNC Asheville as the college basketball season gets underway. The Crimson Tide is a massive home favorite and will welcome three players back into the lineup for the season opener. Gaither and Woods discuss what they'd like to see out of Alabama on both sides of the basketball to get the season started.
