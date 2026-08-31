Finally Alabama Game Week on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the last August edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as it's finally Alabama game week. The program discusses Week 0's action, power ranks the Crimson Tide's offensive linemen, the rushing game as a whole, the Class of 2022's plight to return to college football and Conor Talty winning the starting kicking job for Alabama.

The program begins by reacting to Week 0's games as college football is officially back. Southern Cal had horrible attendance this weekend as they played an inferior team in the middle of a hot day. Will Alabama face a similiar issue with an inferior opponent coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium and a weather forecast calling for record heat?

We transition from Week 0's action into storylines for the week, where Fernandez expresses more doubt in Alabama's offensive line. Our hosts discuss the rushing total for this weekend's matchup against East Carolina as we look to set expectations, then we transition into power ranking Alabama's starting five offensive linemen.

Both hosts agree that Michael Carroll is the top offensive lineman on the team, but opions go in totally different directions with the remaining four starters. How good will Jackson Lloyd be in 2026?

The conversation uses the rushing discussion to talk about the latest developments with the Class of 2022 attempting to return from the NFL to college. Would Alabama welcome back Jam Miller, Kam Dewberry or Domani Jackson? How effective could Miller be for this team after struggling to run the football last season?

Lastly, we hit on Alabama's special teams announcement from the weekend after the Crimson Tide named Conor Talty its place kicker and Lorcan Quinn as its kickoff man. How confident are the hosts in Talty's ability after his struggles last season? Do reports of successful long field goals in practice inspire trust, or are they setting expectations to high for the specialists?

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