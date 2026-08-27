Why Alabama's Best Returning Offensive Lineman Is Playing A New Position

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — New offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has had one of the most challenging and meaningful jobs of the offseason: to transform a line that was incompetent in 2025 into a unit that can allow the offense to succeed. One of the biggest decisions he made was to move Michael Carroll, the group's lone returning starter, from tackle to guard.

"It's for the betterment of the football team," Carroll said of the move. "I'm a football guy. It doesn't matter to me. I'll play whatever my team needs to win games. So I'm excited to be playing guard and excited to get this run game going this year."

Alabama rushed for a historically low 104.1 yards per game last season. Carroll, who was ranked as 247's No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 cycle, will have as big a role as anyone in turning that around. He says the decision was made early, and he's acclimated quickly back to his high school position.

"That's one thing I was probably thankful for," Carroll said. "Like, all right, at least they let me know early in the year, so I can adapt and get ready for my sophomore season. So, definitely a good thing that they told me before everything got rolling."

There is a position battle still ongoing opposite Carroll, at left guard, between William Sanders and Mal Waldrep. Waldrep, who currently has the inside track to be the week one starter, has been one of the biggest surprises of fall camp, and has improved as much as anybody on the roster.

"He's stepped up and been very physical," Carroll said. "He had that pride about him and that effort and aggression, and also being intelligent and communicating well amongst the offensive line. So that definitely stuck out to the coaches, and it stuck out to me as well."

The offensive line is going to be inexperienced. Waldrep and left tackle Jackson Lloyd will be first-time starters, and center Racin Delgatty transferred in from FCS Cal Poly, meaning that Carroll and right tackle Jayvin James (a Mississippi State transfer) are the only starters who have started FBS games. Klemm's unit has been heavily tested all offseason by a defensive line that is significantly more experienced, and has begun to hold its own. Trash talk between the two sides has become commonplace as well.

"I talk a mess to them a lot every single day," defensive lineman Devan Thompkins said. "Jayvin, Michael Carroll, Racin Delgatty, I talk mess to them, and they talk mess back. But it's all competitive love, for real."

With just ten days until Alabama's opener against East Carolina, and a starting five that is almost entirely established, the stage is set for a group that will be under as much pressure and scrutiny as any unit on the team.

"I'm excited to be solidified and have continuity on the offensive line," Carroll said. "We're getting ready to go dominate."