Football Friday Dives Into Alabama LSU Matchup on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's have a huge Football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we spend time discussing Alabama basketball's big weekend road trip before doing our final dive into the Crimson Tide's football game against the LSU Tigers.
The show starts by discussing the Crimson Tide's basketball game against the St. John's Red Storm in Madison Square Garden. Rick Pitino compared playing the Alabama squad to running a track meet. Will the Crimson Tide have its full compliment of players this weekend? Can they pull off the upset in New York?
We transition to football as Dax leads us out on the voicemail line, offering his predictions for the game in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Woods and Gaither discuss the Alabama Crimson Tide's keys to victory against LSU as the game looms.
We transition from keys to the game into three players to watch. Woods selects two freshman offensive players and an off the radar defensive back, while Gaither takes the exact opposite picks from Zach Nagy on Thursday, selecting a linebacker, a tackle and an edge rusher.
Finally, we dive into our picks for the weekend as we discuss the SEC matchups and the biggest games of the weekend. Will Mississippi State be able to beat Georgia? Will BYU stay unbeaten? Will Missouri end Texas A&M's unbeaten season and throw the SEC into a state of chaos?
