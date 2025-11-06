Zack Nagy Breaks Down LSU on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Zack Nagy of LSU Tigers On SI. Our trio discusses the Alabama-LSU game and talks about what to expect this weekend from Ty Simpson, how LSU's offensive line might hold up against the Crimson Tide defense, and if the firing of Brian Kelly gives the Tigers enough juice to win in Tuscaloosa.
The program opens by talking about Garrett Nussmeier and his ability as a quarterback. Nussmeier is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country but has a deficiency in his game that's evident on film. Will Alabama be able to limit the easy throws and make him pass to the opposite sides of the field?
We move into talking about the LSU wide receivers and debate if the Crimson Tide defensive backs can keep up with the speedy Tigers on the outside before talking about the offensive tackles protecting Nussmeier.
Ryan Williams Included on Initial Availability Report for Alabama-LSU
The show flips its script and talks about Alabama's defensive line as the LSU offensive line appears to be the weakness. What is the confidence level in the Crimson Tide defensive front? Who needs to step up for Kane Wommack?
Can Alabama Neutralize LSU 'Game-Wrecker' Harold Perkins Jr.?
Finally, we welcome Nagy into the program to talk about covering LSU this season. Nagy joined us in the summer and told us where the Tigers went wrong this season. He gives us the inside look at the LSU offense and defense, while discussing interim head coach Frank Wilson's approach to the program and ultimately gives us his prediction for the game.
Kalen DeBoer and Frank Wilson Evaluate Garrett Nussmeier, Ty Simpson
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Strength Roofing and Siding! Check them out for all your roofing needs as they're backed by over 45 years of expertise.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.