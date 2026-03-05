Hunter De Siver Breaks Down Alabama Basketball Before SEC Tournament on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez, and for the third week in a row, Hunter De Siver joins the program to talk about Crimson Tide basketball. De Siver discusses the two freshman contributors, Aiden Sherrell and the program's postseason outlook, before Fernandez breaks down last night's Alabama baseball victory.

The program kicks off with De Siver's overview of the last week as Alabama got a big road win over Tennessee, but lost to Georgia on Tuesday. How does he view the team going into the last matchup of the year against the Auburn Tigers?

De Siver discusses both contributing freshmen in London Jemison and Amari Allen. How has Jemison performed this season as a role-player? What has happened to Allen in the last two games? Can they help Alabama make a big run in March?

The program then moves to baseball as Fernandez details a crazy game against Alabama State. The Crimson Tide won big, but had a big problem leaving runners on base, leaving the bases loaded multiple times. Ultimately, Alabama outclassed the Hornets drawing a number of free passes and stealing a record number of bases to win the midweek matchup.

Friday's program will feature BamaCentral's Katie Windham as she'll discuss Alabama softball ahead of SEC play, gymnastics entering the postseason, basketball and spring football.

