Hunter De Siver Breaks Down Alabama Basketball Before SEC Tournament on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez, and for the third week in a row, Hunter De Siver joins the program to talk about Crimson Tide basketball. De Siver discusses the two freshman contributors, Aiden Sherrell and the program's postseason outlook, before Fernandez breaks down last night's Alabama baseball victory.
The program kicks off with De Siver's overview of the last week as Alabama got a big road win over Tennessee, but lost to Georgia on Tuesday. How does he view the team going into the last matchup of the year against the Auburn Tigers?
Alabama Baseball Ties Stolen Base Record In Win Over Hornets
De Siver discusses both contributing freshmen in London Jemison and Amari Allen. How has Jemison performed this season as a role-player? What has happened to Allen in the last two games? Can they help Alabama make a big run in March?
The Best Game From Every Alabama Basketball Senior, Graduate: Just a Minute
The program then moves to baseball as Fernandez details a crazy game against Alabama State. The Crimson Tide won big, but had a big problem leaving runners on base, leaving the bases loaded multiple times. Ultimately, Alabama outclassed the Hornets drawing a number of free passes and stealing a record number of bases to win the midweek matchup.
How Alabama's Longest-Tenured Player Expects Team to Respond After Georgia Loss
Friday's program will feature BamaCentral's Katie Windham as she'll discuss Alabama softball ahead of SEC play, gymnastics entering the postseason, basketball and spring football.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6