Former Alabama Cornerback Officially Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame: Roll Call, December 11, 2024
Former Alabama cornerback Antonio Langham was one of 22 members inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday. Langham is the Crimson Tide's career leader in interceptions and was instrumental in Alabama's ability to win the 1992 national championship.
Langham played for the Crimson Tide from 1990-93 before becoming an first round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 1994. While in Tuscaloosa he was named First Team All-SEC twice, unanimous All-American once and took home the Jim Thorpe Award as college football's best defensive back.
Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
No results.
Did You Notice?
Alabama gymnastics begins the upcoming season ranked No. 6 in the 2025 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Preseason Poll.
Former Alabama and Louisville wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks declared his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. He finishes his college career with 118 receptions for 1,909 yards and 19 touchdowns over four seasons.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 11, 1971: Among those signing letters-of-intent to play for Alabama were Leroy Cook, a 6-4, 190-pound prospect from Abbeville, and Woodrow Lowe, a 6-1, 185-pound player from Phenix City.
December 11, 1982: Roman Harper was born in Prattville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I feel like a lot of players have a chip on their shoulder, even though we won the national championship. We all want to strive to be the best players at our positions. That’s just the mentality that we have at that school and that program that Coach Saban instilled in us.”- Former Alabama guard Chance Warmack