Former Alabama Gymnast Qualifies for Olympic Vault Final: Roll Call, July 29, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

Katie Windham

Alabama gymnast Shallon Olsen celebrates after completing her beam performance in the Power of Pink meet with the University of Georgia Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama won the meet with a score of 197.475 to 196.800. Power Of Pink Meet Alabama Vs Georgia
Alabama gymnast Shallon Olsen celebrates after completing her beam performance in the Power of Pink meet with the University of Georgia Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama won the meet with a score of 197.475 to 196.800.

Former Alabama gymnast Shallon Olson helped make Olympic history for Team Canada on Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Olson is at her third straight Olympic Games with her home country, and for the third straight time, she qualified for the individual vault final.

Olson's vault scored a 14.166, the seventh-highest overall score on the apparatus. She is one of eight gymnasts to make the vault final. But it didn't stop there, Olson's score helped Team Canada qualify for the final of the artistic gymnastics team event for the first time in 12 years.

The team final is Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. CT on NBC. Olsen will compete in the vault final on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Olsen isn't the only Alabama gymnastics representative in Paris. Luisa Blanco, representing Columbia in her first Olympics, qualified for the individual all-around final.

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama and current New England Patriot defensive lineman Christian Baramore was diagnosed with blood clots.
  • After announcing her impending retirement earlier this weekend, Haylie McCleney earned her 100th career hit in the AU Pro Softball league.
  • Alongside his wife and kids, Tua Tagovailoa officially signed his massive contract extension with the Miami Dolphins.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:

33 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 29, 1963: Otto Graham, coach of the College All-Stars who were preparing for a showdown with the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, was effusive in his praises of Alabama linebacker Lee Roy Jordan. "If I had 11 guys like Lee Roy Jordan, I'd beat Green Bay. I mean it. His attitude, determination and desire are unreal." The Packers, quarterbacked by Bart Starr, were 16-point favorites. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“'lll put you through hell, but at the end of it all we'll be champions.”

Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

Katie Windham

