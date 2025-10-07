Former Alabama G JD Davison Plays Well in Houston Rockets Debut: Roll Call
Former Alabama men's basketball guard JD Davison, the reigning NBA G League MVP, scored 17 bench points against the Atlanta Hawks in the Houston Rockets' first preseason game on Monday. The 23-year-old Davison was waived by the Boston Celtics in July.
Davison's play while with the Maine Celtics in the 2024-25 season wasn't enough to keep him on Boston's roster as a two-way player. He's now on a two-way deal with Houston, which signed him in July.
He spent only one season at Alabama, the 2021-22 campaign. The Crimson Tide made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed that season and Davison featured on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, October 7, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Illini Women's Invitational in Medinah, Ill.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's golf: Alabama is in 12th place at the Illini Women's Invitational after day one. Mattison Frick is in 20th place on the player leaderboard.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Multiple former Alabama players featured on the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday injury report after the team's Sunday loss at home to the Denver Broncos. The team did not hold a practice session Monday.
- Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the spring of 2024, will be out for an extended period with a shoulder injury. Head coach Dan Campbell was unsure Monday whether the injury would wipe out the rest of Arnold's 2025 season.
- Former Crimson Tide wideout Calvin Ridley earned praise from Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan for his most recent performance.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- October 7, 1921: Vaughn Mancha was born in Sugar Valley, Ga.
- October 7, 1933: Although Dixie Howell rushed for 133 yards, the first Southeastern Conference game played by Alabama ended in a 0-0 tie with Ole Miss at Legion Field. Not pleased with the result, coach Frank Thomas ordered "some savage practices before next Saturday's game with Miss. State."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I should have listened to Saban. If I had, I probably would have been a first-round draft pick. Nick Saban was just trying to show me the right way, but I had my own vision. What he was trying to get across to me made sense as I got older, but back then I was a 17-year-old kid going to college who wanted to play basketball, too.”- Antonio Gates