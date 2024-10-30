Former Alabama Offensive Lineman Cam Robinson Traded: Roll Call, October 30, 2024
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- A former Alabama offensive lineman is on the move as the NFL trade deadline approaches. The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to acquire former Alabama and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson to replace injured Vikings starter Christian Darrisaw.
The Vikings give the Jaguars a conditional 2026 fifth-round selection that can be moved to a fourth round pick based on Robinson's playing time while Jacksonville added a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to it's package that can go away based on playing time.
Robinson, 29, spent his entire career in Jacksonville before being traded this week. He was chosen with the No. 34 pick in the 2017 NFL draft and started in 91 games over six-and-a-half years.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Basketball Exhibition vs Columbus State | Tuscaloosa, Ala. | 6 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results
- No Crimson Tide activities on Monday.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Keon Ellis played 17 minutes for the Kings and scored five points, with four rebounds, two assists, two steals, three blocks, a turnover and four fouls as Sacramento defeated Utah 113-96. Collin Sexton played 18 minutes for the Jazz, scoring four points, grabbing two rebounds, one assists with three turnovers and a foul.
- Former Alabama basketball player Noah Clowney recorded 16 minutes of action for Brooklyn, hauling in three rebounds, one assist and a block with two fouls as the Nets lost to the Nuggets 144-139 in overtime.
- Former Alabama football player Tony Brown was placed on injured reserve by the Cleveland Browns after injuring his foot.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is under scrutiny after he was released from a traffic stop without arrest after officers discovered a concealed weapon during a traffic stop. The Detroit police is currently investigating the incident as it appears Williams received preferential treatment for his status as a Detroit Lions football player.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 30, 1926: Fred Pickhard blocked two LSU punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns during Alabama's 24-0 shutout victory over the Tigers. All-American end Wu Winslett returned the first blocked kick 26 yards while Ben Enis picked up the second one on the 16-yard line. – Bryant Museum
October 30, 1995: J.K. Scott was born in Denver, Colo.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He's all business. I don't care if he's at LSU, the Miami Dolphins or Alabama, he's not going to change. It's all business. It's about winning games and that's what he does. He gets up every morning and goes to bed thinking about that. Right after we won the national championship in '03, the next morning he had the coaches together doing recruiting meetings from what I heard. It's about winning and it's that kind of drive that has made him successful, and will make him successful in the future.”- – Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger (2003