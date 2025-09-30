Former Alabama Offensive Tackle Traded to New NFL Team: Roll Call
Former Alabama tackle Cam Robinson was traded to the Cleveland Browns by the Houston Texans on Monday. Cleveland is Robinson's fourth NFL team in two seasons.
The veteran signed with Houston on a one-year contract in March. However, he had not been able to make his mark at his preferred left tackle position. The Browns are a better fit for Robinson in that regard as he plays out the remainder of his platform year.
Robinson won the Outland Trophy, awarded to college football's best interior lineman, in 2016. He was picked 34th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2016 All-American was with Jacksonville until October of last year, when he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, September 30, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Ben Hogan Collegiate in Fort Worth, Texas
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf: Alabama is in seventh place (among 15 teams) through 36 holes at the Ben Hogan Collegiate.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs did not start in the Dallas Cowboys' highly anticipated home Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers over the weekend.
- Philadelphia Eagles writer Anthony DiBona speculated that former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts may have been concussed on Sunday during the Eagles' winning effort on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurts played poorly in the second half.
- Former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle shared his initial thoughts after Miami Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill was seriously injured in the team's Monday Night Football win over the New York Jets.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 30, 2017: Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 1 Alabama demolished Ole Miss 66-3. It was Alabama’s highest-scoring performance in 11 seasons under Nick Saban, and the most points scored by the Crimson Tide since 1979.
- September 30, 1961: Looking a little deflated after a season-opening 32-6 win at Georgia, Alabama used its defensive might to shut down Tulane 9-0 at Ladd Stadium in Mobile. A 22-yard pass from Pat Trammell to Tommy Brooker accounted for Alabama’s touchdown that was set up by a fumble recovery by Jimmy Wilson on the Greenie 44-yard line. Although Tim Davis missed the extra point, his 24-yard field goal in the third quarter secured the Crimson Tide’s second win of the young season.
- September 30, 1998: Landon Dickerson was born in Hickory, N.C.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If I could reach my students like that, I'd teach for nothing.”- A UA professor on Paul W. "Bear" Bryant