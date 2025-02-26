Former Alabama Olympian Passes Away: Roll Call, February 26, 2025
Former Alabama pole vaulter and 1972 Olympic bronze medalist Jan Johnson has passed away according to an announcement on social media. Johnson held the school record in the men's pole vault at 18 feet 1/2 inch until 2021.
Johnson transferred to Alabama from Kansas and became a three-time NCAA Champion. He won the gold medal at the 1971 Pan American Games and won the bronze in 1972 Munich Olympics.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No Alabama Athletics
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: Alabama 20, Jacksonville State 11
- Men's Basketball: Alabama 111, Mississippi State 73
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was given the Philadelphia Citizen of the Year award on Wednesday due to his donation of air conditioning equipment to local elementary schools helped the kids stay comfortable on hot days.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 185 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 26, 1907: Dub Taylor was born in Richmond, Va. He was on the 1937 Crimson Tide team that played in the 1938 Rose Bowl, but then became a very successful character actor, working extensively in Westerns and comedies including You Can’t Take It with You, The Undefeated and Support Your Local Gunfighter. Among his last film roles were in Back to the Future Part III and Maverick. He appeared six times on Bonanza, and in four episodes on Little House on the Prairie.
February 26, 1921: Riggs Stephenson, a second-team All-American fullback for the Thin Red Line football teams, signed a baseball contract with the Cleveland Indians. The 22-year-old native of Akron, Ala., joined his close friend Joe Sewell with the major league champions.
February 26, 1946: Legendary Crimson Tide broadcaster Tom Roberts was born.
February 26, 1978: Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert died in Waynesboro, Ga.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'll never give up on a player regardless of his ability as long as he never gives up on himself. In time he will develop."- – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant