Alabama Sets Season High in 3s as Tide Rolls Over No. 24 Mississippi State, 111-73
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Nate Oats threw his hands up in the air in frustration and called a timeout after his defense gave up a 3-pointer to Mississippi State late in the second half. His team was up 30 points. It was just that kind of night for No. 6 Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled over No. 24 Mississippi State, 111-73.
The win set a new season high in points, marked the eighth time Alabama has scored at least 100 points and the eighth top-25 win of the season along with it being the largest margin of victory in SEC play.
Oats has been asking for his team to start fast, lock into the scouting report, limit turnovers play hard on defense and compete for 40 minutes. Alabama did that on Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum, and Oats didn't let up on his team until the final whistle.
It originally appeared like it was going to be a defensive battle between the two teams with a 6-5 score at the first media timeout. Then Mouhamed Dioubate hit a 3-pointer, and it opened the floodgates for the Alabama offense. From that point on, the Bulldogs had no chance as the Tide was relentless on both sides of the floor.
By the final media timeout of the first half, Alabama had a 23-point lead. By the first commercial break in the second half, the lead was up to 30 points. The Tide shot 22 for 45 from beyond the arc with Chris Youngblood making seven and Mark Sears hitting five 3s. The 22 makes was a new season high.
Youngblood finished with his a season-high 27 points. Sears had a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists. Dioubate also had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Alabama had five players in double figures.
Mississippi State (19-9, 7-8 SEC) guard Josh Hubbard went off for a career high of 38 points the last time the two teams met back on Jan. 29 at Mississippi State. Alabama was able to limit him to just six points in the first half. He finished with 21 points, but by the time he started scoring consistently, the game was already well out of reach for the Bulldogs.
The night got even better for the Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) with No. 3 Florida losing at Georgia, moving Alabama into sole possession of second place in the SEC and a better shot at a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
