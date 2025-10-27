Former Alabama Point Guard Mark Sears Makes NBA Debut: Roll Call
Table of Contents
Former Alabama basketball star Mark Sears made his NBA debut on Sunday night in the Milwaukee Bucks' 118-113 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He did not score any points in seven minutes of action, checking in during the second quarter.
Sears went undrafted this past summer after exhausting his collegiate eligibility. He was later picked up by the Bucks on a two-way contract. He began his college basketball career at Ohio before spending three seasons as a member of the Crimson Tide.
Once at Alabama, Sears became one of the most impactful players in recent program memory. He helped lead the 2023-24 team to the school's first-ever appearance in the men's Final Four and received All-America and All-SEC honors in each of his final two seasons (he was also named to the All-SEC second team for the 2022-23 campaign.
Here's the Roll Call for Monday, October 27, 2025:
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: defeated Copiah-Lincoln by a combined score of 12-1 in fall doubleheader in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Friday)
- Volleyball: lost 3-1 against No. 16 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Friday)
- Gymnastics: Ghosts defeated Goblins in annual Halloween intrasquad meet in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Friday)
- Football: defeated South Carolina 29-22 in Columbia, S.C. (Saturday)
- Softball: defeated Mercer 17-2 in 10-inning fall exhibition in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Saturday)
- Baseball: lost 8-3 in 12-inning fall exhibition at Clemson in Clemson, S.C. (Saturday)
- Men's basketball: defeated Furman 96-71 in preseason exhibition in Greenville, S.C. (Sunday)
- Women's basketball: defeated West Florida 93-44 in preseason exhibition in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Sunday)
- Men's tennis: Andrii Zimnokh and Jacob Olar went a perfect 3-0 in doubles play throughout the weekend, closing out an unbeaten run over three days, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Sunday)
- Women's golf: finished tied for 13th at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C. (Sunday)
- Women's soccer: lost 1-0 at No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. (Sunday)
- Volleyball: lost 3-0 to No. 3 Kentucky in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Sunday)
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, now the starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been playing better, but he thinks there is still more work to be done.
- Former Crimson Tide star cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a shoulder injury in the Denver Broncos' home win over the Dallas Cowboys.
- Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle recreated memories from their old college days in the Miami Dolphins' victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Basketball Season Opener:
- Seven days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- October 27, 1973: Alabama set a national record with 833 total yards in a 77-6 rout of Virginia Tech in a Tuscaloosa night game. Calvin Culliver, Jimmy Taylor, Wilbur Jackson and Richard Todd all rushed for more than 100 yards. – Bryant Museum
- October 27, 1989: Mark Barron was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Paul Bryant was just tougher than the rest of us. That, plus his ability to make everybody believe in him, made his teams hard to beat."- Texas coach Darrell Royal