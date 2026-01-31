Former Alabama Pitcher Retires After 17 Seasons in MLB: Roll Call

Former Alabama pitcher David Robertson has retired from baseball after 17 seasons in the MLB.

The 40-year-old reliever tallied 1,176 strikeouts (407th all-time), 179 career saves (70th) and 206 career holds (sixth). Robertson is the only player in MLB history with 175-plus saves and 175-plus holds.

The one-time MLB All-Star (2011) pitched a total of 881 games in his career, as he played for the New York Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18), Chicago White Sox (2015-17), Philadelphia Phillies (2019, 2022, 2025), Tampa Bay Rays (2021), Chicago Cubs (2022), New York Mets (2023), Miami Marlins (2023) and Texas Rangers (2024).

Robertson helped the Yankees, who drafted him in the 17th round of the 2006 draft, win the 2009 World Series.

Robertson attended Paul W. Bryant High School before spending 2005 and 2006 with the Crimson Tide. He was named a Freshman All-American by numerous organizations, compiling a 7–5 record with eight saves and a 2.92 ERA. He appeared in 29 games as a sophomore and put together a 4–4 record with a 3.02 ERA and an SEC-best 10 saves.

Robertson broke the news via a letter on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here's his retirement statement:

"To all the incredible organizations, teammates, coaches, staff members, and fans who have been part of my baseball journey,

"I've decided it's time for me to hang up my spikes and retire from the game I've loved for as long as I can remember. Baseball has given me more than I ever dreamed possible over the last 19 seasons. From winning a World Series, to pitching in an All-Star game, to representing the United States and bringing home a World Baseball Classic Gold and an Olympic silver.

"I've had the privilege of playing alongside amazing teammates, learning from outstanding coaches, and being welcomed into organizations that felt like family. To the trainers, clubhouse staff, front offices, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for all that you do. And to the fans who supported me, thank you, your passion fueled me every single day.

"Most importantly, thank you to my wife and children. Your love, sacrifice, patience, and dedication made this career possible. As I step away from the game, I'm excited to be home with my family, to focus on our farms, and to continue growing High Socks for Hope. Helping families rebuild after disaster has been one of the most rewarding parts of my life outside baseball.

"Saying goodbye isn't easy, but I do so with deep gratitude for every opportunity, challenge, and memory. I'll forever be thankful for the game and for everyone who made this journey extraordinary."

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

217 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, January 31, 2026

Alabama Athletics kicked off its National Girls and Women in Sports Celebration on Friday. As part of Alabama Athletics' celebration of NGWSD, the Crimson Tide Foundation has set a goal to raise $50,000 for the Crimson Tide Scholarship Fund. Alumna Zelia Baugh '92 will match dollar-for-dollar the first $25,000 raised for the Crimson Tide Scholarship Fund between Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.

Join Alabama Athletics and the Crimson Tide Foundation in celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day! 🐘🎉



Scholarships make it possible for our student-athletes to experience personal growth through sports participation, win championships, and earn a degree from UA. pic.twitter.com/3b5hGH6LuT — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) January 30, 2026

Former Alabama guard Mark Sears scored 24 points and was two rebounds and assists away from a triple-double during the Wisconsin Herd's 124-99 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

24 PTS 🦌 8 REB 🦌 8 AST 🦌 6 3PM



Former @alabamambb star Mark Sears flirted with a triple-double as the @wisconsinherd cruised to a 25-point win over the Go-Go! pic.twitter.com/0Of8Dm97Dt — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 30, 2026

Alabama men's basketball released a recap video of the Crimson Tide's dominant 90-64 home win over Missouri.

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Track and Field at PNC Lenny Lyles Invite: First in women's 4,000-meter distance medley relay; eighth in men's 60-meter; fourth in women's 800-meter; seventh, 10th, 15th and 23rd in men's 800-meter; first in women's 3,000-meter; second, third, fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th, 13th and 14th in men's 3,000-meter; 28th in men's 200-meter

Swim and Dive: Alabama women 180.5, Auburn women 119.5; Alabama men 151, Auburn men 149

Men's Tennis: Northwestern 6, Alabama 1

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Track and Field at PNC Lenny Lyles Invite, Louisville, Kentucky, All Day

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

January 31, 1913: Don Hutson was born in Pine Bluff, Ark.

January 31, 1970: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced a home-and-home series with Southern California, with the first game being September 12 at Legion Field. Alabama would return the following year, playing at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 10. The NCAA approved adding an 11th game in a vote taken at the January 14 Convention. They turned out to be two of the most noteworthy and important games in Crimson Tide history.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I wanted to be the Branch Rickey of football.”

— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to B.J. Phillips of Time Magazine in 1980.

