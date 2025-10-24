Former Alabama Player Scores First NBA Points in Double Overtime Game: Roll Call
Chris Youngblood was passed over in July’s NBA Draft. The Tuscaloosa native and former Alabama guard watched all 60 picks go by without a call — yet while many drafted players are still waiting for their first points in the association, Youngblood already has his.
Youngblood checked in early in the second quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s second game of the season — a championship rematch against the Indiana Pacers — after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the team this summer, and then earning a two-way after a strong Summer League. On a fast break, guard Ajay Mitchell found Youngblood in the corner near the Pacers' bench. The 6-foot-4 guard caught, fired, and watched the ball fall cleanly through the net for three.
The Thunder won in double overtime, 141-135, marking the defending champions’ second straight game requiring two extra periods.
Youngblood scoring from deep is a familiar sight for Alabama fans. The rookie hit three or more threes in six games last season while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Earning minutes on a loaded Thunder roster won’t be easy, but for what it’s worth, he already has the backing of one of the NBA’s biggest stars — his teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Thursday’s Scores:
No results
This Weekend’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
Friday, Oct. 24
SB: vs. Copiah-Lincoln (DH) in Tuscaloosa, 3 p.m. CT
WVB: vs. No. 16 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, 6 p.m. CT
WGYM: Ghosts and Goblins Intrasquad in Tuscaloosa, 6–8 p.m. (Doors open 5:30 p.m.)
MTEN: Crimson Tide Fall Challenge in Tuscaloosa (Oct. 24–26)
WGOLF: Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C.
Saturday, Oct. 25
FB: at South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., 2:30 p.m. CT, TV: ABC
SB: vs. Mercer (10 Inn.) in Tuscaloosa, 1:30 p.m. CT
BB: at Clemson in Clemson, S.C., 12 p.m. CT
MTEN: Crimson Tide Fall Challenge in Tuscaloosa (Oct. 24–26)
WGOLF: Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C.
Sunday, Oct. 26
WVB: vs. No. 3 Kentucky in Tuscaloosa, 2 p.m. CT
WSOC: at No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., 2 p.m. CT, TV: SEC Network+
MBB: at Furman in Greenville, S.C., 2 p.m. CT, TV: ESPN+
WBB: vs. West Florida in Tuscaloosa, 2 p.m. CT
MTEN: Crimson Tide Fall Challenge in Tuscaloosa (Oct. 24–26)
WGOLF: Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Justin Eboigbe led the way for the Chargers with two sacks and three quarterback hits in a 37–10 win over the Vikings. Dallas Turner added a quarterback hit for Minnesota, while Jonathan Allen recorded five tackles and a sack. Will Reichard went 1-for-2 on field goals for the Vikings.
- According to the SEC’s Thursday injury report, Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks is doubtful for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at South Carolina. Offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark is questionable, and tight end Danny Lewis Jr. is out.
- Alabama’s Richard Young, Red Morgan and Danny Lewis Jr. were named Student-Athletes of the Week.
- Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been added to the Manning Award watch list.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 24, 1925: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama and Georgia Tech met for Southern Conference supremacy in Atlanta. A torrential rain cast gloom around Wallace Wade's team, noted for its quickness and passing abilities; however, the mud-drenched Crimson Tide won 7-0, thanks to a scintillating third-quarter touchdown punt return of 55 yards by Johnny Mack Brown.
October 24, 2009: This happened …
October 25, 1920: Joe Sewell, just back in Tuscaloosa after starring for the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, was added to the football staff for the remainder of the season by head coach Xen Scott. Reports from Tuscaloosa indicated that torrential rains dampened Scott's daily scrimmages as the Crimson Tide prepared for a showdown against Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. University President George Denny declared that all students wanting to attend the game could do so. (Alabama won 21-0). – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Oct. 25: “When I was a boy I’d walk around with a pocket full of rocks or a Coca-Cola top, and I can’t remember not being able to hit them with a broomstick handle.”
Joe Sewell, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977