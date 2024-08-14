Former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts on SI Cover Previewing 2017 Season: Roll Call, August 14, 2024
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team came up short in 2016. After 14 consecutive wins, the Crimson Tide lost 35-31 to the Clemson Tigers in the national championship game to erode the meaning in Alabama's long winning streak. Seven years ago today the Crimson Tide were preparing for the 2017 season and then starting quarterback Jalen Hurts found himself on the cover of Sports Illustrated as expectations in and out of the program were high per tradition.
Hurts and the Crimson Tide went on to win the 2017-18 national championship but it wasn't without its drama. Alabama once again built a long winning streak, 11 games, but lost to Auburn to miss out on the SEC Championship game. Instead, the Crimson Tide was selected for the playoff and defeated Clemson and Georgia to win Nick Saban's fifth national championship at Alabama.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener
17 days
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs left Detroit Lions practice on Monday with a hamstring injury as the NFL is a few weeks from kicking off the 2024 season.
- Former Alabama shot putter Isaac Odugbesan, now known as Oba Femi, retained his NXT North American Championship on Tuesday night. Femi is one of the top up-and-coming acts in professional wrestling.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 14, 1964: Foley quarterback Kenny Stabler was voted MVP after leading his team to a 34-7 win in the annual Alabama High School all-star game at Denny Stadium. Stabler was 8-for-12 for 124 yards, and future Crimson Tide teammate David Chatwood scored two touchdowns and led the South team in rushing with 59 yards. Birmingham News writer Jimmy Bryan described Stabler as a "slippery citizen on the football field and poison to a defense. He has all-star written all over him." – Bryant Museum
August 14, 1981: Jarret Johnson was born in Homestead, Fla.
August 14, 2014: The SEC Network was founded.
August 14, 2017: Sports Illustrated‘s 2017 college football preview was published. It featured Jalen Hurts on the cover with the headline, “They are back. Bama Barely Missed the Title Last Year. It Won’t Happen Again.”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He literally knocked the door down. I mean right off the hinges. A policeman came in and asked who knocked the door down and Coach Bryant said, ‘I did.’ The cop just said, ‘Ok,’ and walked away.”- Jerry Duncan on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant