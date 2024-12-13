Former Alabama QB the First Hire on Bill Belichick's UNC Staff: Roll Call, December 13, 2024
Former Alabama quarterback nd longtime NFL coach Freddie Kitchens was announced as Bill Belichick's first hire for his new coaching staff during his introductory press conference at North Carolina. Kitchens has spent the last two seasons as the tight ends coach for the Tar Heels.
Kitchens was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 1995-1997. He threw for over 4,600 yards and 30 touchdowns. Shortly after his Alabama career, Kitchens began his coaching career.
He has been in the coaching business since 1999 and spent over a decade in the NFL. Kitchens was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He will now work under the six-time Super Bowl winning coach who is making his first foray into the college football world at UNC.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin won the Remington Trophy, which goes to the best center in college football. McLaughlin transferred to Ohio State after four seasons at Alabama.
- Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker was named a second-team all-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was named the recipient of the Pop Warner Little Scholars College Football Award, as announced by Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. on Thursday. The award that seeks to recognize a student-athlete that leads on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. Milroe is the first Alabama player to win the award.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 13, 1969: Wilbur Jackson, a running back from Ozark, and Bo Mathews, a back from Huntsville, became the first two black football players to sign with Alabama. Both signed SEC letters of intent. – Bryant Museum
December 13, 1989: Courtney Upshaw was born in Eufala, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo." – Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines