Former Alabama Quarterback Named to Scott Cochran's Staff: Roll Call, March 7, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Katie Windham

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier talk with Alabama quarterback Blake Sims (6) in second half action at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday October 5, 2013.(Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier talk with Alabama quarterback Blake Sims (6) in second half action at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday October 5, 2013.

Longtime Nick Saban assistant Scott Cochran was named the head coach at West Alabama last month, and he's tapping into his Crimson Tide roots for his first West Alabama staff.

Two former Alabama players were announced as hires under Cochran. Blake Sims (QB, 2010-2014) was named wide receivers coach, and Ronnie Clark (RB, 2015-2018) was announced as the running backs coach.

This is the first collegiate coaching job for both former players. Sims has coached at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, and Clark has coaching experience at Brookwood High School.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Softball vs. Louisiana, 4 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, SEC Network+
  • Women's tennis vs. LSU, 5 p.m., Tuscaloosa
  • Softball vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
  • Baseball vs. Presbyterian, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
  • Gymnastics vs. Florida, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results:

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama men's basketball guard Houston Mallette was named to the SEC Community Service Team.
  • Women's basketball signee Ace Austin was named the MaxPreps 2025 Alabama Player of the Year.
  • Alabama volleyball announced new assistant coach Nathan Matthews. He has spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Wittenburg Tigers men’s volleyball team.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:

176 days

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

March 7, 1983: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Taylor Tankersley was born in Missoula, Mont.

March 7, 1989: Howard Cross, star right end for four years who was coming off winning the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best blocker, was feted with his own day in Huntsville. The New Hope native was greeted by 400 of his friends and fans, including teammate Derrick Thomas, who presented him with a special prized photo of their playing days. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I think whenever you play football, at any time it could be your last play. That's the great thing about this sport. Every week and every play, you have to play like it's your last."

Shaun Alexander

Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

