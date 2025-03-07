Former Alabama Quarterback Named to Scott Cochran's Staff: Roll Call, March 7, 2025
Longtime Nick Saban assistant Scott Cochran was named the head coach at West Alabama last month, and he's tapping into his Crimson Tide roots for his first West Alabama staff.
Two former Alabama players were announced as hires under Cochran. Blake Sims (QB, 2010-2014) was named wide receivers coach, and Ronnie Clark (RB, 2015-2018) was announced as the running backs coach.
This is the first collegiate coaching job for both former players. Sims has coached at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, and Clark has coaching experience at Brookwood High School.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball vs. Louisiana, 4 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, SEC Network+
- Women's tennis vs. LSU, 5 p.m., Tuscaloosa
- Softball vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
- Baseball vs. Presbyterian, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
- Gymnastics vs. Florida, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis: Ole Miss 4, Alabama 3
- Women's basketball at SEC Tournament: Florida 63, Alabama 61
Did You Notice?
- Alabama men's basketball guard Houston Mallette was named to the SEC Community Service Team.
- Women's basketball signee Ace Austin was named the MaxPreps 2025 Alabama Player of the Year.
- Alabama volleyball announced new assistant coach Nathan Matthews. He has spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Wittenburg Tigers men’s volleyball team.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
176 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 7, 1983: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Taylor Tankersley was born in Missoula, Mont.
March 7, 1989: Howard Cross, star right end for four years who was coming off winning the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best blocker, was feted with his own day in Huntsville. The New Hope native was greeted by 400 of his friends and fans, including teammate Derrick Thomas, who presented him with a special prized photo of their playing days. – Bryant Museum.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I think whenever you play football, at any time it could be your last play. That's the great thing about this sport. Every week and every play, you have to play like it's your last."- Shaun Alexander