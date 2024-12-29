Former Alabama Receiver Promoted to ACC Offensive Coordinator: Roll Call, Dec. 29, 2024
Former Alabama walk-on wide receiver Rob Ezell is reportedly being named offensive coordinator for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons according to numerous reports. Ezell is set to join new Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert after working under Major Applewhite as offensive coordinator at South Alabama this past season.
Ezell had been with the Jaguars since 2021, working for three years as tight ends coach before coordinating the offense and coaching quarterbacks in 2024.
Ezell walked on at the University of Alabama from 2007-10 and then joined Nick Saban's staff, first as a student assistant in 2011 and then as a graduate assistant from 20105-16 before becoming an offensive analyst from 2017-2020. He was part of five of Saban's six national championships as a player or staff member before leaving for South Alabama.
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain held Ja'Marr Chase to just three receptions for 27 yards when guarding the Cinncinatti Bengals star. Surtain had four tackles but it wasn't enough to win as the Bengals beat the Broncos 30-24 in overtime.
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game, putting him in line to join Jalen Hurts as former Crimson Tide quarterbacks to miss the week with injury.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 29, 1934: Former Crimson Tide assistant basketball coach Benny Dees was born in Mount Vernon, Ga. He was also a head coach at New Orleans, Wyoming and Western Carolina.
December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to help give Bryant his 323rd, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach."- John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant