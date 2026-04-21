Former Alabama Runner Finishes Fourth at Boston Marathon: Roll Call
Mercy Chelangat is one of the most decorated athletes in Alabama history with multiple SEC and national championships over her four years as a member of the Crimson Tide. She also won the Honda Award for cross country in 2021.
She was competing in one of the most prestigious races in the world at the Boston Marathon on Monday and finished fourth in the women's division with a personal record time of 2:20.30. The three people who finished in front of her, including winner Sharon Lokedi (2:18:51) are all from her home country of Kenya as well.
Chelangat competed at Alabama from 2020 to 2023. She has been competing professionally ever since.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, Monday, April 21, 2026
- Pauline Love made another addition to her staff on Monday. She named Cal Watson the Director of Scouting and Analytics/Assistant Coach. He comes to Alabama after two seasons at Oklahoma as a graduate assistant where he contributed with on-court player development, game preparations and scouting.
- It was a big day for women's basketball with the signing of Louisiana Tech transfer guard Paris Bradley. She averaged 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.
- Alabama baseball won the series finale at Texas over the weekend to improve to 28-13 (9-9 SEC) on the season. The Crimson Tide remains in the top 25 of all the major college baseball polls and is ranked No. 13 by D1 Baseball.
Alabama Crimson Tide Monday results:
No events scheduled
Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday schedule:
- Softball at UAB, Birmingham, Alabama, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Baseball vs. UAB, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener
138 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)
On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:
April 21, 1990: Athletic Director Hootie Ingram and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington announced Alabama would continue to play three games a year at Legion Field through the 2001 season. The City of Birmingham designated $12 million of funds to refurbish the stadium as well as increase the capacity to approximately 84,000. At least 14 luxury boxes, as well as a new press box and box areas comparable to Tuscaloosa's President's Booth and Ivory Club, were set to be added. Originally, the contract between the university and Birmingham was to expire in 1996.
April 21, 2007: Although school officials anticipated a crowd between 55,000 and 60,000, Bryant-Denny Stadium was filled to beyond its capacity of 92,138 to watch the Crimson Tide’s first A-Day game under Nick Saban. The coach later called it the day he knew he had made the right decision to become Alabama’s head coach.
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It made it exciting having 92,000 people at A-Day. It’s ridiculous. I never could have imagined that there would be that many people.” – Simeon Castille on Nick Saban’s first A-Day at Alabama
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_