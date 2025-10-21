Former Alabama Safety Malachi Moore Earns Praise from NFL Coach: Roll Call
The New York Jets may be winless thus far in the 2025 season, sitting at a miserly 0-7, but former Alabama safety and current Jets rookie Malachi Moore has made a positive impression on first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.
"He's a guy that we identified in the draft that can do a number of things," Glenn, the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator who compared Moore to college teammate Brian Branch, said. "You see those traits... I'm proud of where he's at."
Moore played five seasons at Alabama, winning a national championship in 2020. He was a team captain last season during the first year of the Kalen DeBoer era, going on to be selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this past April.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, October 21, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf: Alabama won the Fallen Oak Collegiate Co-Championship by carding a 16-under 272 in the final round. “This fall has been great to see how this group has come together. They all put in a lot of our work and put in the sweat during the offseason to prepare themselves. They bought into everything we’ve talked about, and I loved what I have seen so far," head coach Jay Seawell said in a press release.
SEC News:
Column: It’s Time the College Football World Has a Serious Conversation About Vanderbilt’s Playoff Chances
Did You Notice?
- Philadelphia Eagles veteran Brandon Graham, who retired after the team's Super Bowl victory this past season, will return to the team and play again. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is anticipating having Graham back in the fold.
- Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who started for the Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship team, has been getting another opportunity to start in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers while Brock Purdy works his way back to the field. It appears Jones' tenure as San Francisco's starter will remain intact for at least another week.
- Despite suffering a high ankle sprain on Sunday, former Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young isn't planning on sitting out long. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he hopes to have Young back in time for the team's next game against the Buffalo Bills.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Basketball Season Opener:
- 13 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- October 21, 1989: In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama outlasted Tennessee 47-30 at legendary Legion Field in Birmingham. A CBS audience and overflow crowd watched Gary Hollingsworth complete 32 of 48 for 378 yards and Siran Stacy accumulate 317 all-purpose yards for the Crimson Tide. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’ve seen a lot of great college offensive linemen. The greatest was John Hannah.”- Bob Bell
We'll Leave You with This:
- Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 218 total yards and two scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, including a 78-yard touchdown run.