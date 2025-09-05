Former Alabama Teammates Combine for NFL Turnover: Roll Call
In his first career NFL game, former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell already has his first NFL forced turnover. He teamed up with his former Crimson Tide teammate Byron Young to get the forced fumble late in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kickoff the 2025-26 NFL season.
Campbell was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 31st overall pick. He finished the game with three tackles.
Young is now in his second season with the Eagles and third season in the NFL. Campbell and Young were both on the 2022 Crimson Tide team when Campbell was a true freshman and Young was a senior.
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Volleyball at Chattanooga, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: No. 23 North Carolina 4, Alabama 0- "We ran into a good team tonight and they showed us why they are the defending national champions. I was pleased with the start of the game, but as the half wore on, they got into a rhythm and we conceded too much territory and possession. At half, we made an adjustment to commit another player higher, which kind of left us a bit more exposed. We will learn from this and get ready to take on another very good opponent on Sunday.” - Head coach Wes Hart in a press release
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- It wasn't all positive news for former Alabama players in the Eagles/Cowboys game. Former Tide center Landon Dickerson exited the game in the second half with a back injury,
- Former Alabama guard Tyler Booker made his NFL debut for the Cowboys. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2025 Draft back in April.
- Aaliyah Nye continues to have a strong rookie campaign with the Las Vegas Aces. She had six points, two rebounds, a steal and a block off the bench in the Aces' 97-87 win over the Lynx.
- Alabama will be celebrating 100 years of national champions this Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum
September 5, 1998: Mac Jones was born in Jacksonville, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I love football. I really love football. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the second best thing in the world.” – Joe Namath