Former Alabama Wide Receiver Suspended Again: Extra Point, October 25, 2024
Former Alabama wide receiver, Jameson Williams, has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. This is Williams’ second suspension in as many years. In 2023, Williams was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. He missed four games due to that suspension.
Williams has been having a career season through six games, having already accumulated more reception yards and touchdowns than his 2 previous seasons. In his first season in the league, Williams only played in 6 games, due to coming back from a torn ACL he sustained against Georgia in the 2022 National Championship game. He only hauled in a single reception that year, though it was for a 40-yard touchdown, along with a single rushing attempt as well. In 2023, after coming back from his suspension, Williams had 24 receptions for 354 yards and two receiving touchdowns. This season, Williams has 361 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns through the air, as well.
Williams released a statement following his suspension.
The Detroit Lions are currently in a highly contested battle to win the NFC North. The team currently sits at 5-1 ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Titans. According to the head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell, the Lions are fully prepared to play this game without their second most productive receiver.
“I trust this kid. I trust him and unfortunately, you got to pay for your sins and if something happens and if this comes down, so be it. But I know this, we’ve dangled a rope down on the way up, we can’t wait for anybody, and over a year ago he started climbing his way up and he got to us and maybe he lost his grip, but he’ll climb back up again. That rope’s still there, it's tied to us and he’ll be just fine. But he’s part of this team and I trust him," Campbell said, in reference to Williams, in Wednesday’s press conference. Campbell also mentioned that Williams has been helping out the team prepare for its game, since receiving the news of the suspension.