Former Alabama WR Tyrell Shavers Impressing at Bills Camp: Roll Call, August 4, 2024
Former Alabama wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has done well for himself in training camp with the Buffalo Bills this week, earning praise from head coach Sean McDermott.
“Even if you go back to his rookie season, he’s so consistent -- and even when he wasn’t playing -- with his approach," McDermott said this week. "One of the first players in the building, one of the last to leave, knows what we’re doing offensively, systematically, and he’s a great player. I mean, he’s, you know, when you look up ‘consistent’ in the dictionary, like his face shows up in my mind because he’s so consistent, and at a young age. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for that."
Shavers was a 4-star, top-100 recruit in Alabama's 2017 recruiting class, but caught just one pass in two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Mississippi State and eventually San Diego State.
Shavers went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Did You Notice?
- Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton put on a youth basketball and cheerleading camp this week.
- All-American guard Mark Sears was one of many Alabama student-athletes to graduate on Saturday morning.
- Alabama football released its official 2024 team picture:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
27 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 4, 1992: Former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker was born in Mobile. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to the 2015 national championship.
August 4, 1926: Coach Wallace Wade welcomed back 40 players from the reigning Rose Bowl and National Championship team of '25. Serving as captain was halfback Emile "Red" Barnes. End Wu Winslett and tackle Fred Pickhard were considered to be promising stars for Alabama.
August 4, 1955: Bob Baumhower, the former Alabama standout, All-Pro defensive lineman and restaurant owner, was born in Portsmouth, Va.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It’s fun. It’s awesome to finally get to use a helmet.”- Tua Tagovailoa on starting training camp