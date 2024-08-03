Broncos Veteran CB Levi Wallace Exits Practice With Hamstring Injury
During Saturday's training camp practice, Denver Broncos cornerback Levi Wallace exited early. After practice, Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed that Wallace suffered a hamstring injury, the extent of which the team is currently investigating.
"Levi had a hamstring," Payton said on Saturday. "We’ll know the significance of it, so he didn’t get a lot of work after that happened, but we’re encouraged with some of these other guys.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Saturday's practice at Broncos Park was a 'scrimmage' of sorts. The Broncos wouldn't quite go so far as to call it a scrimmage, but it was an elevated setting intensity-wise, where the offense and defense were pitted in a move-the-ball scenario.
Wallace exiting early comes on the heels of a brutal scene that unfolded at Broncos Park on Wednesday when offensive tackle Quinn Bailey went down with what we learned was an ankle fracture requiring surgery. Bailey was rushed away in an ambulance and was placed on injured reserve.
Wallace signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Broncos this past spring. The 6-foot, 179-pound veteran went undrafted in 2018 out of Alabama and has spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 28-year-old Wallace enters his seventh NFL season, with 236 solo tackles, 54 pass breakups, and 12 interceptions across 83 career games, including 70 starts. He's competing the likes of the second-year Riley Moss and third-year Damarri Mathis for the Broncos' No. 2 cornerback job opposite Patrick Surtain II.
Wallace seems to be the early leader in the clubhouse for the gig, and has started training camp off well. Here's to hoping that this hamstring doesn't set him back too far, but if it does, that's life in the NFL.
It's incumbent upon Moss and Mathis to capitalize on Wallace's absence if, indeed, he misses any more time than what he did on Saturday. The Broncos will take Sunday off and resume training camp on Monday with an eye toward preparations for Sunday's preseason opener vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!