Former Crimson Tide Defensive Back Released Ahead of NFL Playoffs: Roll Call

Former Alabama and two-time NFL Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. The former second round draft pick signed a five-year $97 million contract ahead of the 2023 season, but was released today after inconsistent play and injuries.

Diggs was an All-Pro and led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11, returning two for touchdowns. He hauled in 20 interceptions over his five year career along with 240 tackles and a sack. Diggs earned First Team All-SEC and was a Third Team All-American in 2019 for the Crimson Tide.

He will be free to sign with any team as a free agent should he clear waivers. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network a potential claiming team would be responsible for his remaining $472,222 guaranteed game check this season. That makes it likely he clears waivers and then will become a free agent.

After the Cowboys waived CB Trevon Diggs today, he hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First to represent him.



Diggs now will go on waivers and, if unclaimed, become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/mpujH0F70q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2025

Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, December 31, 2025:

Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled.

Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball: defeated Yale 102-78 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

SEC News:

Tyler Harris Gets Out of Shooting Slump in Win Over New Haven

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 31, 1973: In a colossal matchup of undefeated and top-ranked Alabama and unbeaten and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide fell 24-23 in the Sugar Bowl. A late fourth-quarter pass out of the end zone from Irish quarterback Tom Clements to reserve tight end Robin Weber got Notre Dame out of a hole and saved the night for the Irish.

December 31, 1975: In the first Sugar Bowl ever played in the Superdome, Alabama behind MVP Richard Todd edged Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-6.

December 31, 2015: After getting bounced in the semifinals of the inaugural College Football Playoff the year before, a better-prepared and more focused Crimson Tide team crushed Michigan State, 38-0. It was the largest shutout in Cotton Bowl history. Jake Coker was 25-for-30 for a career-best 286 yards, with two touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"One man doesn't make a team. It takes 11." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll Leave You with This:

Alabama linebacker Qua Russaw writes "Pray for Will" on his wrist tape after meeting a Crimson Tide fan named Will battling cancer. Will's strength has been an inspiration to Russaw.

Alabama linebacker and Montgomery's own Qua Russaw writes “Pray for Will” on his wrist tape when plays.



This summer Russaw met Will, an Alabama fan who is battling cancer. Will’s strength left a lasting impression on Russaw, especially during his own recovery from injury. He… pic.twitter.com/ehLP8NzFjc — Rosie Langello-Hodgens (@RosieLangello) December 30, 2025

Check us Out On: