Former Players React to Alabama's Big Win over LSU: Roll Call, November 10, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Katie Windham

Alabama defense celebrates after a turnover at LSU
Alabama defense celebrates after a turnover at LSU / Alabama Athletics

Alabama crushed LSU, 42-13, inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. By the fourth quarter, the once raucous Tiger fans, had cleared the stands. It was a marquee win for head coach Kalen DeBoer, and the game and performance were reminiscent of results under Nick Saban.

Some of Saban's former players like Mark Ingram, Reggie Ragland and Alphone Taylor were pleased with the performance and chimed in on social media after the game.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Men's tennis: ITA Sectional Championships, Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Volleyball at No. 22 Florida, 12 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
  • Women's basketball vs. Troy, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Men's tennis at ITA Sectional Championships- Alabama’s Roan Jones punched his ticket to the NCAA Singles Championships after a win in the quarterfinals of the ITA Sectional Championships singles draw on Saturday.
  • Football: Alabama 42, LSU 13
  • Rowing in Head of Black Warrior against Miami and Clemson

Alabama Rowing Results

Collegiate Varsity 4+

  • Alabama A (18:25.4)
  • Alabama B (18:37.2)

Collegiate Varsity 2-

  • Alabama B (19:44.1)
  • Alabama C (19:56.0)
  • Alabama A (19:56.9)
  • Alabama D (20:29.8)

Collegiate Varsity 8+

  • Alabama A (17:45.1)

Collegiate Novice 8+

  • Alabama 1N (18:18.6)
  • Alabama 2N (21:16.3)

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama basketball star Herb Jones, who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, was on the sidelines for the Crimso Tides win over LSU.
  • There was another Tide legend on the sidelines with PGA golfer Lee Hodges in Baton Rouge.
  • It was another crazy Saturday across college football and in the SEC. Three top-25 teams lost, including No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Miami, and undefeated BYU needed a last-second field goal to beat Utah. Missouri had a last-minute comeback to beat Oklahoma at home.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. -- Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"We've got bragging rights now. I don't have to say anything, but if I want to I can." — Former Alabama All-American and Tuscaloosa native Sylvester Croom after his Mississippi State team defeated the Crimson Tide in 2007.

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

