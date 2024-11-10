Former Players React to Alabama's Big Win over LSU: Roll Call, November 10, 2024
Alabama crushed LSU, 42-13, inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. By the fourth quarter, the once raucous Tiger fans, had cleared the stands. It was a marquee win for head coach Kalen DeBoer, and the game and performance were reminiscent of results under Nick Saban.
Some of Saban's former players like Mark Ingram, Reggie Ragland and Alphone Taylor were pleased with the performance and chimed in on social media after the game.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: ITA Sectional Championships, Tallahassee, Fla.
- Volleyball at No. 22 Florida, 12 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
- Women's basketball vs. Troy, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis at ITA Sectional Championships- Alabama’s Roan Jones punched his ticket to the NCAA Singles Championships after a win in the quarterfinals of the ITA Sectional Championships singles draw on Saturday.
- Football: Alabama 42, LSU 13
- Rowing in Head of Black Warrior against Miami and Clemson
Alabama Rowing Results
Collegiate Varsity 4+
- Alabama A (18:25.4)
- Alabama B (18:37.2)
Collegiate Varsity 2-
- Alabama B (19:44.1)
- Alabama C (19:56.0)
- Alabama A (19:56.9)
- Alabama D (20:29.8)
Collegiate Varsity 8+
- Alabama A (17:45.1)
Collegiate Novice 8+
- Alabama 1N (18:18.6)
- Alabama 2N (21:16.3)
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball star Herb Jones, who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, was on the sidelines for the Crimso Tides win over LSU.
- There was another Tide legend on the sidelines with PGA golfer Lee Hodges in Baton Rouge.
- It was another crazy Saturday across college football and in the SEC. Three top-25 teams lost, including No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Miami, and undefeated BYU needed a last-second field goal to beat Utah. Missouri had a last-minute comeback to beat Oklahoma at home.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. -- Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"We've got bragging rights now. I don't have to say anything, but if I want to I can." — Former Alabama All-American and Tuscaloosa native Sylvester Croom after his Mississippi State team defeated the Crimson Tide in 2007.