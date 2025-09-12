Gianna Paul Equals Alabama's Career Goals Record: Roll Call
Senior Alabama soccer striker Gianna Paul scored her 33rd career goal in Thursday night's 2-1 loss to No. 17 South Carolina, tying Libby Probst as the all-time most prolific scorer in program history. Paul has scored five goals this season.
The loss brought Alabama's season record to 5-2-1, with an 0-1 mark in the SEC following Thursday's home result. The Crimson Tide went into halftime down 1-0 and was facing a 2-0 deficit when Paul found the back of the net.
"I thought we played well. Each time out, we look to dominate ball possession, territory and chances. I believe we did that tonight," head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "We had some great looks at goal. Unfortunately, we just weren’t sharp enough to finish most of them... If we continue to play like that, I believe we will win a lot of games."
Here's the Roll Call for September 12-14, 2025:
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis: Debbie Southern Classic in Greenville, S.C., all day
- Men's tennis: Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala., all day
- Cross country: Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Ala. The men's team competes at 7:30 a.m. CT, followed by the women's team at 8 a.m. CT.
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Football: vs. Wisconsin in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on ABC, 11 a.m. CT Listen
- Volleyball: vs. Western Carolina in Florence, Ala., 1 p.m. CT
- Women's tennis: Debbie Southern Classic in Greenville, S.C., all day
- Men's tennis: Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala., all day
Sunday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's soccer: vs Lipscomb in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT Watch
- Volleyball: at North Alabama in Florence, Ala., 2 p.m. CT Watch
- Women's tennis: Debbie Southern Classic in Greenville, S.C., all day
- Men's tennis: Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala., all day
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's soccer: lost 2-1 against South Carolina in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who recently inked an extension with the Detroit Lions, spoke about his gratitude for the opportunity to remain with the team that drafted him for the foreseeable future.
- Former Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs has now scored a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive contests.
- Former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu drew some attention at Philadelphia Eagles practice.
On These Dates in Crimson Tide History:
- September 12, 1987: Running back Bobby Humphrey ran for 220 yards on 27 carries to help lead Alabama to a 24-13 win over reigning national champion Penn State. However, Alabama's string of 199 consecutive extra points successfully made ended when freshman Philip Doyle slipped on the wet turf after Humphrey scored on a 73-yard run in the first quarter.
- September 13, 1989: Cecil "Hootie" Ingram, a former star football and baseball player for the Crimson Tide from 1951-54, was named Alabama’s new athletic director.
- September 13, 1990: AJ McCarron was born in Mobile.
- September 13, 2008: Quarterback John Parker Wilson passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and became the Crimson Tide's all-time leader in total offense as Alabama crushed Western Kentucky 41-7. The offense tallied 557 yards, the most by Alabama since gaining 644 against LSU in 1989.
- September 13, 2010: Trent Richardson appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The headline "Opening Statements" was about Week 1 of the college football season.
- September 14, 1974: Calvin Culliver rushed for 169 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run, as Alabama edged Jerry Claiborne's Maryland Terps, 21-16. A fake punt by Richard Todd sustained a fourth-quarter drive that gave the Crimson Tide an insurmountable 21-9 lead. – Bryant Museum
- September 14, 1991: Chance Warmack was born in Detroit, and Dee Milliner was born in Deatsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Offense sells tickets. Defense wins games.”- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant