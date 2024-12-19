Greg Byrne Urges Fans to Donate to Alabama's NIL Fund
It's no secret that the hot topic of NIL is taking over collegiate athletics.
Athletes are now able to profit off of their name, image and likeness and it's resulted in some of the nation's best recruits choosing one school over the other due to the NIL services and offerings. This has also been a main theme in the transfer portal, as athletes are going where the money is.
Nevertheless, Alabama, arguably the biggest athletics program in the nation, is falling behind in the NIL race and it's a big reason why plenty of athletes have transferred. For reference, the Crimson Tide football program is already up to 14 outgoing transfers and that's just one sport.
To change this narrative, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne took to X (formerly known as Twitter), urging the fans to donate to the NIL fund known as Yea Alabama. Here's his full message:
"Alabama fans,
"Over the past few years, there have been drastic changes in college athletics," Byrne said. "We have been careful during this transitional period to protect our position at the top of college athletics while being mindful to listen, engage and learn from our generous supporters, proud alumni and unrivaled fans to make sure that we protect our great traditions here at Alabama. But there’s a time for talk and a time for action. Now is a time for action.
"Although we have been competitive from an NIL standpoint, our competition has us in their sights and are actively trying to surge ahead with NIL. You have heard examples of other teams using promises of million-dollar paydays to lure away our players or convince them not to come to Alabama. It is time for the Bama Nation to fight back.
"Under the new model of college athletics, which is the result of an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA, a university can succeed if their fans purchase authentic NIL from student-athletes. The good news is when Yea Alabama was created last year, the focus was on providing our fans with a legitimate product rather than booster inducements. Yea Alabama delivers exclusive content and access you cannot get anywhere else. We also have a plan to grow Yea Alabama's offerings with more videos, features and news in 2025.
"So, please visit https://yea-alabama.com/join/ to join!
"A subscription to Yea Alabama isn’t about the now; it’s about the future. It’s about roster retention for future seasons – keeping our legends in Crimson. It’s about attracting and developing the best recruits in the country to represent the script A. You being a part of the team has never been more important.
"At Alabama, we’ve not measured ourselves against our competition. We are the standard, and that measurement is against the mirror and against a rich and proud history, but it’s impossible to ignore what is taking place in college athletics. Hungry fan bases are acting decisively to give their respective programs competitive advantages. We must respond. We are
Alabama.
"Join Yea Alabama today!"
In conclusion, recruits today will prioritize the schools that will give them more compensation. According to Byrne, this can't be fully accomplished at Alabama unless fans contribute to the NIL program.