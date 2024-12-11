Alabama's Top Positions of Need in Transfer Portal
The college football transfer portal officially opened back up on Monday, and things will be constantly constantly changing over the next few weeks as players continue to enter and exit the portal. In the current landscape of college football, you never which top tier player's name might pop up in the portal next.
As of Wednesday morning, 10 scholarship players from Alabama have either entered the portal or announced their intentions to do so. None of the Crimson Tide's veterans have publicly announced their plans for the 2025 NFL Draft yet, but that will also be coming over the next few weeks.
The draft decisions will further clarifiy the positions of need on the Alabama roster heading into the 2025 season and Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer, but in the meantime, here are some of the positions that the Tide will be looking to target in the transfer portal.
Wide Receiver
The good news at wide receiver for Alabama is that the Tide will be bringing back its top-two pass catchers from this season in Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, but after that, there will be a significant dropoff in returning experience. Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Caleb Odom have all already entered the transfer portal.
There is some young talent in the receiving room and guys like Jalen Hale and Cole Adams will be returning from injury, but Alabama still needs to add a portal guy that can make an immediate impact. Alabama is reportedly set to host transfer target Kevin Concepcion from NC State this week. Over his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Concepcion had a combined 1299 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns.
Transfer wide receivers have a good track record at Alabama. A transfer has been the Crimson Tide's leading receiver in two of the last four seasons with Jameson Williams in 2021 and Jermaine Burton in 2022. Bernard was Alabama's second-leading receiver with 714 yards as a transfer in 2024.
Tight End
With CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts graduating, Josh Cuevas is the only returning tight end with any significant playing experience. Danny Lewis Jr. has already hit the portal.
Tight ends had an increased role in the offense in Year 1 under DeBoer with Dippe and Cuevas finishing third and fourth respectively on the team in receiving yards. And the Crimson Tide needs more help at the position.
The Crimson Tide is reportedly in the mix for an SEC tight end transfer in Arkansas' Luke Hasz, who will have two years of eligibility remaining. Hasz had 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Razorbacks in 2024.
Offensive Line
Offensive line is one of the positions that DeBoer acknowledged on signing day as Alabama having less players at than its ideal total in 2024. The Crimson Tide signed four offensive lineman in the 2025 class, but it would help to add a veteran presence along the offensive front.
The only offensive lineman who has entered the portal is Texas A&M transfer Naquil Bertrand, who hadn't been listed on the official roster for months. But starting left guard Tyler Booker will almost asssuredly be heading off to the NFL, and Alabama has to figure out its situation at right tackle. Elijah Pritchett got the nod for most of the season, but still split reps with Wilkin Formby all the way through the final game of the regular season. Is Pritchett the answer? Is Formby the answer? Or will Alabama be able to add a tackle prospect from the portal?
Inside Linebacker
Justin Jefferson is out of eligibility. Jihaad Campbell is likely headed to the NFL draft as second round projection. That's where Deontae Lawson was probably going, too, before his injury towards the end of the season at Oklahoma, which could affect his draft stock.
Regardless of whether or not Lawson returns, Alabama will still need help at the inside linebacker position. Lawson and Jefferson were the two players to use the coach-to-player helmet communication system for the Alabama defense in 2024. Lawson, Jefferson and Campbell combined for 115 tackles this season.
Defensive coaches have spoken highly of younger guys like Jeremiah Alexander, Cayden Jones and Justin Okoronkwo, but none of those guys have seen significant playing time on defense.
